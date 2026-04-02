Studiogrowth Launches Advanced Customer Segmentation For Pilates And Boutique Fitness Studios

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New CRM capability gives independent studio owners the precision to automatically identify and convert high-intent members at the exact moment they are ready to commit

April 2, 2026 - StudioGrowth, the all-in-one studio management software built natively for boutique fitness studios, today announced a significant enhancement to its CRM platform with the launch of advanced customer segmentation and dynamic automated sequences. The update, developed in direct partnership with Pilates studio owners, gives independent studios the ability to identify high-intent members in real time and respond automatically with targeted communication, without any manual work from the studio owner.

For boutique fitness studios, the intro offer window is the single highest-stakes period in a new member's journey. A client buys a two-week unlimited pass, attends with enthusiasm, and then quietly disappears before ever committing to a membership. The difference between conversion and churn often comes down to whether the studio catches that client at the right moment, when their visit behavior signals genuine intent, and follows up with the right message. Until now, doing that with any precision required either enterprise-level software budgets or hours of manual CRM work that most studio owners simply do not have.

StudioGrowth's new segmentation builder allows studio owners to create highly specific audience groups based on a combination of filters including visit count, visit recency, pass or membership type, booking history, customer status, location, tags, birthday, and communication consent. Segments can be configured as static, capturing a point-in-time snapshot of customers who meet the criteria, or dynamic, where the system continuously monitors the customer database and adds members automatically as they qualify.

Once a customer enters a segment, studio owners can trigger a range of actions directly from within the platform: sending an email, push notification, or in-app message, or enrolling the customer into a pre-built automated sequence. A studio running a two-week unlimited intro offer, for example, can build a segment that identifies any customer with an active intro pass who has visited more than three times in 14 days. The moment a new member hits that threshold, they are automatically enrolled in a membership conversion sequence. The studio owner is teaching a class. The follow-up is already happening.

Beyond intro conversion, studios are using dynamic segments to tackle member reactivation, building audiences around customers whose visit frequency has dropped or whose pass has lapsed, and reaching them at the point they begin to drift rather than after they have already left.

"The intro window is the single most important period in a studio's relationship with a new member," said Nazish Ahmed, founder of StudioGrowth. "Miss it and they churn. Catch it and they convert. StudioGrowth now lets studios define that window with surgical precision and respond to it automatically, while the owner is in the room teaching. That is what building software in genuine partnership with studio owners looks like."

Early adoption data shows studios using dynamic segmentation combined with automated sequences are seeing measurable improvements in both intro offer conversion rates and the reactivation of lapsed members. The feature was built in direct response to feedback from StudioGrowth's core Pilates studio customer base, reflecting the platform's broader approach of developing capabilities that solve real operational problems rather than adding features for their own sake.

Mel, a Pilates studio owner in Los Angeles, said of StudioGrowth's approach to product development: "You're impressively plugged in to our needs as studio owners and I very much appreciate it."

What distinguishes StudioGrowth in the boutique fitness software market is that every capability, from scheduling and CRM to marketing automation, custom-branded mobile apps, analytics, and now advanced segmentation, has been built natively within a single platform. Where other fitness software providers have assembled all-in-one solutions through acquisitions, StudioGrowth was designed as a unified system from day one. The segmentation engine, the sequence builder, and the member database all work together without integration middleware, data lag, or the friction that comes from tools that were never designed to talk to each other. This native architecture allows StudioGrowth to bring enterprise-grade marketing capability to independent studio owners at a price point built for a small business.

Customer segmentation is available to all StudioGrowth customers. Dynamic segments, automated sequence enrollment, and the ability to send targeted emails and push notifications to segments are available on higher-tier plans. All customers can build and export segments. Full details are available at .

ABOUT STUDIOGROWTH

StudioGrowth is an all-in-one studio management software built specifically for boutique fitness studios, with particular depth for Pilates studios, yoga studios, and independent fitness studios. The platform includes class scheduling, CRM, marketing automation, custom-branded mobile apps, analytics, and specialist tools for retreats and teacher training programs. StudioGrowth serves studios across the United States and internationally, with a mission to give independent studio owners the technology to compete with major fitness chains at a price point that works for a small business.

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