National Home Service Pros Partners With Appliance Care Of Atlanta To Deliver Featured Appliance Repair Coverage Across 32 Metro Atlanta Communities

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"“We're always looking for ways to connect with homeowners who need reliable appliance repair, and National Home Service Pros gives us visibility in communities across the entire Atlanta metro that we couldn't get from a single listing anywhere else,” said Ruben Glush, owner of Appliance Care of Atlanta.“Having our services featured across 32 city pages means homeowners in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, or Lawrenceville can find us the moment they need help.”"Appliance Care of Atlanta joins National Home Service Pros as the platform's first Featured Pro partner, providing priority appliance repair service listings across 32 Atlanta-area communities including Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Roswell.

ATLANTA, GA - National Home Service Pros (nationalhomeservicepros ), a nationwide home services directory covering more than 206,000 verified professionals, has announced a Featured Pro partnership with Appliance Care of Atlanta, one of the highest-rated appliance repair companies in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

Under the partnership, Appliance Care of Atlanta receives priority Featured Pro placement across 32 community pages on the National Home Service Pros platform, connecting the company directly with homeowners searching for appliance repair in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Marietta, Roswell, and 28 additional communities across the metro area.

Appliance Care of Atlanta brings a 4.8-star Google rating backed by nearly 2,000 verified customer reviews to the partnership. The company specializes in built-in refrigerator repair, standard refrigerator repair, oven and range repair, washer and dryer repair, dishwasher repair, microwave repair, garbage disposal repair, and wine cooler repair. Their technicians service both standard household appliances and premium brands including Sub-Zero, Thermador, Viking, and Miele.

“We're always looking for ways to connect with homeowners who need reliable appliance repair, and National Home Service Pros gives us visibility in communities across the entire Atlanta metro that we couldn't get from a single listing anywhere else,” said Ruben Glush, owner of Appliance Care of Atlanta.“Having our services featured across 32 city pages means homeowners in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, or Lawrenceville can find us the moment they need help.”

About the Featured Pro Program

The Featured Pro program gives partner businesses priority placement at the top of every city page in their service area, a verified Featured Pro badge, displayed service specialties, direct website and phone links, and custom business profile content. The program is designed for established home service companies that want to stand out in competitive local markets.

National Home Service Pros currently covers seven major home service categories including roofing, plumbing, pest control, mold remediation, water damage restoration, appliance repair, and garage door repair. The platform features verified business listings across more than 6,600 cities in all 50 states, with city-specific pricing comparison guides and expert-written service articles for each category.

Home service businesses interested in the Featured Pro program can learn more at.

About National Home Service Pros

National Home Service Pros is an independent home services directory dedicated to helping Americans find, compare, and connect with verified local service professionals. Featuring data sourced from public business records and verified customer reviews, the platform provides comprehensive business listings, city-level pricing guides, and expert-written service articles across seven home service categories in all 50 states. For more information, visit nationalhomeservicepros.

About Appliance Care of Atlanta

Appliance Care of Atlanta is a full-service appliance repair company serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. With a 4.8-star Google rating and nearly 2,000 verified customer reviews, the company provides professional repair services for all major household appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, and wine coolers. The company serves more than 30 communities across metro Atlanta. For more information, visit appliancecareofatlanta.