Under The Blue Catalan Sky By Malcolm E Brook

Under the Blue Catalan Sky continues the account begun in Beyond the Meander, following Malcolm E. Brooks and his partner Lyndsay as they build on their life at Finca de San Juan in rural Catalunya.

With the finca established as a working fishing lodge, the book documents the next phase of development. Visiting anglers continue to arrive to fish the River Ebro for carp, wels catfish, barbel and zander. Peter and Craig take on increasing responsibility for guiding guests, while the daily routine of preparing meals, maintaining the property and organising permits becomes more structured.

The narrative describes the seasonal rhythm of life in the valley. Summers bring extreme heat and a slower pace of work. Autumn and winter see a steady flow of anglers and the return of local fiestas and religious celebrations. The book reflects on how rural Catalan communities observe Christmas and other traditions, contrasting them with the couple's previous life in the UK.

Alongside the running of the fishing lodge, Malcolm and Lyndsay expand their interests beyond the valley. The book recounts visits to nearby regions including Aragon and the mountain villages of Castellón. It also revisits the historical background of the area, particularly the Battle of the Ebro, which took place along the river and in the surrounding towns and villages.

A significant part of this volume concerns the purchase and renovation of a former schoolhouse in the Correze region of France. As with the finca, the property required substantial restoration, including heating, plumbing and structural improvements. The book records both the practical challenges and the time spent there, including Christmas celebrations shared with friends in the local community.

Throughout Under the Blue Catalan Sky, the focus remains on lived experience. The account includes the realities of operating a small hospitality business, managing rural properties in two countries, and adapting to different cultural and administrative systems.

The book also addresses the longer-term decisions faced by the couple as circumstances change and responsibilities evolve.

Under the Blue Catalan Sky is a continuation of a personal record of life in rural Spain and France. It is available in hardback and paperback.