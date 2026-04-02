From Small-Town Kentucky To Netflix: Donald Aviles Is Showing The Blueprint To Getting On TV And He's Bringing Others With Him

Miami, FL - April 2, 2026 - In an industry often defined by connections, exclusivity, and gatekeeping, Donald Aviles is proving there's another way in-and now he's teaching it.

Born and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky, far from the traditional entertainment pipelines of Los Angeles and New York, Aviles has gone from small-town beginnings to working on major commercial sets and landing a featured role on Netflix's Temptation Island, premiering April 10, 2026.

Now, he's turning that journey into a movement.

With the launch of his online Skool community,“Get On TV!”, Aviles is giving aspiring actors, models, and reality TV personalities direct access to the strategies, insights, and real-world knowledge typically reserved for those already inside the industry.

“There's a System-Most People Just Don't Know It Exists”

For years, breaking into television and modeling has been perceived as a game of luck-who you know, where you live, or whether you're discovered at the right place at the right time.

Aviles challenges that narrative.

“There's a system behind this industry,” he says.“The problem is, most people never get access to it. So they assume it's random-or impossible.”

Without agents, family connections, or a built-in network, Aviles built his career from the ground up-learning firsthand how casting works, how talent gets selected, and how to position himself for opportunity.

That knowledge, he says, is exactly what's been missing for most people trying to break in.

From Unknown to On Set with Global Brands

Before stepping into the national spotlight, Aviles quietly built a résumé that includes working with some of the world's most recognizable brands:

● Corona

● Adidas

● Dick's Sporting Goods

● Duracell

● Lowe's

● Fox Sports (FIFA World Cup campaigns)

These weren't overnight wins-they were the result of years of persistence, trial, and calculated positioning.

“I wasn't handed anything,” Aviles explains.“I had to figure it out step by step. And once I did, I realized the path is repeatable.”

Netflix Spotlight: A Breakthrough Moment

Aviles' casting on Temptation Island marks a defining moment in his career.

The globally recognized series, known for its high engagement and cultural buzz, will introduce him to an international audience when it premieres April 10, 2026.

But for Aviles, the milestone isn't just about visibility-it's validation.

“It proves that where you start doesn't define where you end up,” he says.“If someone from Bowling Green, KY can get here, there are a lot more people who can too.”

Introducing“Get On TV!”-Breaking the Gatekeeping

With that belief, Aviles created Get On TV!, a Skool community designed to remove the guesswork from breaking into entertainment.

Instead of vague advice or unrealistic expectations, the platform focuses on what actually works.

Inside, members gain access to:

● Real insight into how casting decisions are made

● Proven strategies for getting noticed by the right people

● Guidance on navigating auditions and callbacks

● Firsthand knowledge from professional sets

● Direction on how to position themselves for real opportunities

The goal is simple: give people the clarity most never receive.

“This industry isn't as closed off as people think,” Aviles says.“But if you don't understand how it works, it might as well be.”

A Shift in Access

For decades, access to entertainment opportunities has largely been perceived as limited to those in major cities or with established connections.

Aviles is changing that -and he intends to accelerate that shift.

By leveraging his growing platform and industry experience, he's opening a new entry point for talent regardless of background or location.

“We're in a different era now,” he explains.“You don't have to wait to be discovered. You can position yourself to be found.”

Turning Momentum Into Opportunity

The timing of Get On TV!'s launch is no coincidence.

As Temptation Island premieres and Aviles' visibility rises, he's using that momentum to bring others into the process in real time.

“As doors open for me, I want to make sure I'm not the only one walking through them,” he says.“If I've figured something out, I'm sharing it.”

About Donald Aviles

Donald Aviles is a Miami-based model, television personality, and entrepreneur originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky. With a background in athletics and a career built from the ground up, he has worked with globally recognized brands and transitioned into national television.

He is currently featured on Netflix's Temptation Island (Season 2), premiering April 10, 2026.

Aviles is the founder of Get On TV!, an online Skool community dedicated to helping aspiring talent break into television, modeling, and the entertainment industry.

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Donald Aviles

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Matt Kanakis

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