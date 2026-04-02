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Earthquake Hits Türkiye

Earthquake Hits Türkiye


2026-04-02 07:11:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 has occurred in the Turkish province of Balikesir, the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to reports, the earthquake's epicenter was in the Sindirgi district. The tremors originated at a depth of 10.55 kilometers.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

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Trend News Agency

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