UN Secretary-General Warns World On Edge Of Wider War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in his remarks to the press on the situation in the Middle East, Ukrinform reports.

“My message is clear. To the United States and Israel, it is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences. To Iran, to stop attacking their neighbours,” Guterres said.

The UN chief stressed that the conflict has now entered its second month, and each additional day of fighting leads to increased human suffering, destruction, and a growing number of indiscriminate attacks, including against civilians and infrastructure.

“We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the whole Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe,” Guterres stated.

He emphasized that the consequences of the conflict are already being felt globally, particularly due to restrictions on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which are affecting energy and food prices in many countries.

The UN Secretary-General called for an immediate de-escalation and support for diplomatic efforts based on international law and the UN Charter.

“The spiral of death and destruction must stop,” he stressed.

Guterres added that he remains in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and is dispatching his Personal Envoy Jean Arnaul to the region to support diplomatic efforts.

“Conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction. That choice still exists. And it must be made – now,” the UN Secretary-General emphasized.

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As Ukrinform reported, António Guterres has also established a special task force to respond to risks associated with disruptions in maritime trade caused by the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: UN Photo