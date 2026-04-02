Syrskyi: Fixing Communication Was Critical To Holding Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a televised interview, answering how coordination was achieved in 2022 during the defense of the Kyiv region among various forces - the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, and volunteer formations.

“First, planning took place. We planned and took into account the actions of diverse units from different agencies. Organizational issues were carefully considered. But communication was a problem at the initial stage, because although everyone had similar Motorola-type radios, they operated on different frequencies. We had to ensure, especially during the battles for Moshchun, that all these units were supported by the Armed Forces to maintain coordination,” he said.

Syrskyi specified that thanks to the Kyiv garrison, Motorola radios were collected and redistributed to border guards and the National Guard. Communication between headquarters and key commanders was thus established within a unified network, after which they coordinated their own units using their internal radio systems.

In addition, the commander-in-chief emphasized that small mobile groups played a decisive role in the defense of the Kyiv region. He noted that the enemy was unfamiliar with the terrain, while Ukrainian defenders were supported by local residents, who reported enemy movements and capabilities.

Syrskyi also recalled that the defense of airports was a separate focus during planning.

“All locations suitable for airborne landings were prepared for counter-airborne defense. Runways were blocked with vehicles and special barriers,” he said.

Today marks fourth anniversary of liberation ofregion from Russian invaders

According to him, Hostomel, Boryspil, and Zhuliany were defended as the main potential landing sites.

“The key was to keep all these areas, especially Hostomel, under dense artillery fire. This likely made it possible to significantly disrupt landings and inflict heavy losses on airborne troops and the units stationed there afterward. We know that Akhmat units were also based there and suffered significant losses from artillery fire,” Syrskyi said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 2, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces completely drove Russian troops out of the Kyiv region.

Photo: Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine