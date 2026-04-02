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Roxane Razavi

Roxane Razavi


2026-04-02 07:09:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting scholar in contemporary Middle Eastern history, Princeton University
Profile Articles Activity

Roxane Razavi is a doctoral researcher in contemporary history at the EHESS in Paris, and a visiting scholar at Princeton University. She teaches at Sciences Po and the INALCO. Her research explores the intersections of politics, religion, and violence in modern Iran.

Experience
  • –present Researcher and lecturer in modern and contemporary Middle Eastern history, EHESS
  • 2026–present Visiting Scholar, Princeton University
Education
  • 2026 EHESS, Études politiques

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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