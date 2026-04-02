Roxane Razavi
- Visiting scholar in contemporary Middle Eastern history, Princeton University
Roxane Razavi is a doctoral researcher in contemporary history at the EHESS in Paris, and a visiting scholar at Princeton University. She teaches at Sciences Po and the INALCO. Her research explores the intersections of politics, religion, and violence in modern Iran.Experience
- –present Researcher and lecturer in modern and contemporary Middle Eastern history, EHESS 2026–present Visiting Scholar, Princeton University
- 2026 EHESS, Études politiques
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