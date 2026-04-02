MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

April 02, 2026 4:21 PM EDT | Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") announces that Abu-Farah Professional Corporation (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, effective April 1, 2026, and the board of directors has appointed DMCL LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor of the Company effective the same date, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The change of auditor was recommended by the Company's audit committee and approved by the board of directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the most recently completed financial year or for any preceding period, and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), the OTCQB (OTCQB: DBLVF), the Berlin Stock Exchange (WKN: A1W038), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires, and finances precious and basemetal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. The Company increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver properties-collectively critical minerals-and through the application of advanced, state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC

Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

Institutional Line: (604) 607-5470

T: (604) 678-9587

E: ...

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the Mineral Resource Estimate and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.