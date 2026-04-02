MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mexican Gold Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

April 02, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: MEX) (OTCQB: MEXGF) (the " Company " or " Mexican Gold ") announces that Holgren Lai has been appointed, effective today's date, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Holgren Lai, CPA, is a seasoned accounting professional with extensive experience providing financial reporting and tax services to reporting issuers. He specializes in junior mining and also has experience in the consumer products, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries, having worked with companies on capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and prospectus offerings, payroll administration, and the review, evaluation, design, and implementation of internal controls.

Mr. Lai is supported by the RW Global team, a Vancouver-based financial consulting and advisory firm staffed with highly experienced accounting personnel focused on financial management, risk assessment, and investment strategies. Mr. Lai had previously worked at Crowe Mackay LLP, where he was a Senior Audit Manager working almost exclusively with resource companies.

Mr. Lai succeeds Julie Van Baarsen as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Van Baarsen has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Ms. Van Baarsen for her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the Company during her tenure.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

For more information, please contact:

Jack Campbell - CEO and Chairman

E-mail: ...

Website:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, any impact of the appointment of the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, the Company's strategic plans, and future operational and financial performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to changes in management, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Mexican Gold Mining Corp.