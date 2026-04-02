MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Auric Minerals Corp. Announces Commencement of New LIFE Offering and Proposed Debt Settlement

April 02, 2026 5:59 PM EDT | Source: Auric Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (FSE: QJ4) (" Auric " or the " Company ") announces that it is commencing a new non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the " LIFE Offering ") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") (such exemption, the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), following the expiry of its previously announced LIFE offering.

The prior LIFE offering, announced on January 21, 2026, has expired as the completion period has elapsed. The Company is initiating this new LIFE Offering to continue its capital raising efforts.

The Company intends to complete the new LIFE Offering through the issuance of a minimum of 7,142,857 units of the Company (each, a " Unit "), up to a maximum of 9,523,810 Units, at a price of $0.21 per Unit, for gross proceeds of a minimum of $1,500,000 and a maximum of $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of: (i) one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the issuance thereof.

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company may pay: (i) cash finder's fees of up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from such investors introduced to the Company by such finders; and (ii) non-transferable Warrants equal up to 6% of the aggregate number of Units issued to those investors.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units sold pursuant to the LIFE Offering will be offered in all Provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Subject to the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), the securities issuable from the sale of Units to Canadian resident subscribers will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Insiders and certain consultants that participate in the LIFE Offering would be subject to a four-month hold period in respect of securities issued pursuant to applicable policies of the CSE.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2026, or such other date that is within 45 days from this news release (the " Closing Date "), as the Company may determine. The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including the approval of the CSE.

Proposed Debt Settlement

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete debt settlements by the issuance of a total of 1,028,570 common shares (each a " Share ") at a deemed price of $0.28 per Share to settle debts owing pursuant to past consulting and legal services provided to the Company for a total amount of $288,000 (excluding goods and services tax) (the " Debt Settlements ").

The Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months following the closing of the Debt Settlements in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Chris Huggins, CEO and a director of the Company, is participating in the Debt Settlement for 53,571 Shares through a company he owns and operates. As a result, the Debt Settlement is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company will rely upon section 5.5(b), being the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" exemption and section 5.7(b) the "Fair Market Value Not More than $2,500,000" exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

For more information:

Chris Huggins, CEO & Director

Auric Minerals Corp.

(604) 968-4844

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering and Debt Settlement, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Auric Minerals Corp.