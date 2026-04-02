MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Raffles Financial Group Shareholders Update Corporate Updates

April 02, 2026 6:21 PM EDT | Source: Raffles Financial Group Limited

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (" Raffles ", " RFG ", the " Company " and together with its subsidiaries collectively as the " Group ") This is to give shareholders an update on the development of the Company.

Publication of Annual Report FY2025

Further to our news release dated March 14, 2026 regrading the completion of the audit for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 ("FY2025"), we are pleased to announce that we have published our latest annual report to the Company's website for shareholders' information. Shareholders may access the documents at the following links:

Audit Report for FY2025:

We are now working with various professionals to prepare an application for the release of the Cease Trade Order and trading resumption of the Company shares on the CSE and OTCQB.

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") has received and accepted the resignation of Mr. Huang Chuan from his position as Chief Executive Officer (" CEO ") of the Company, effective March 31, 2026. Mr. Huang's departure is part of a planned leadership transition. The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Huang for his past service and contributions to the Group during his tenure.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Zhang Liying (Abigail Zhang) as the new CEO of the Company, effective April 1, 2026.

Ms. Zhang has served as an Executive Director of the Company since April 2020 and is an integral member of the Audit Committee. She possesses deep institutional knowledge of the Group's operations, particularly in the areas of supply-chain fintech and corporate finance advisory. After a thorough review of her qualifications and performance as a Director, the Board is confident that Ms. Zhang is the ideal leader to drive the Group's strategic "Future Plan," including the expansion of trade finance revolving credit services and the upcoming realization of the Group's inventory assets in 2026.

Dr. Charlie In, Chairman of RFG, commented:

"We thank Mr. Huang for his efforts in navigating the Company through past challenges. As we move into a pivotal growth phase and work towards the resumption of trading on the CSE, we are delighted to appoint Ms. Zhang as CEO. Her leadership and familiarity with our regional mandates make her uniquely qualified to execute our vision for 2026 and beyond."

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH).

On behalf of the RFG Board of Directors

Monita Faris

Corporate Secretary

Phone: +1 604-283-6110

Email: ...

Website:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements'' or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words ``could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events







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Source: Raffles Financial Group Limited