403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Spikes To End Short Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto and New York went in opposite directions the day before the Easter Long weekend, with Canadian stocks – especially health-care concerns – showing much of the way.
The TSX advanced 150.27 points to close the shortened week at 33,108.22. On the week, the index vaulted 1,266.28 points, or 3.97%.
The Canadian dollar wilted 0.21 cents at 71.85 cents U.S.
Health-care stocks provided the market's pick-me-up Thursday, with Curaleaf stronger by 28 cents, or 9%, to $3.39, while Sienna Senior Living sprang 36 cents, or 1.6%, to $22.42.
In real-estate, units of Dream Industrial REIT captured 29 cents, or 2.3%, to $13.07, while those for Allied Properties REIT grabbed 17 cents, or 1.9%, to $9.32.
Utilities also celebrated gains, with Northland Power up 63 cents, or 2.7%, to $24.00, while Altagas jumped 84 cents, or 1.8%, to $48.67.
Telecoms let the side down, with Rogers off $4.03, or 7.6%, to $58.94, while BCE slid $1.15, or 3.2%, to $34.10.
In the gold fields, Iamgold took a downward turn, 71 cents, or 2.6%, to $26.65, while Novagold shed 38 cents, or 2.9%, to $12.61.
In materials, Capstone Copper backpedaled 35 cents, or 3.1%, to $10.97, while 5VN fell 61 cents, or 1.9%, to $31.78.
Air Canada fell 97 cents, or 5.2%, to $17.86, on rising crude prices.
Markets throughout North America are closed for Good Friday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked higher 2.88 points to 977.43, bringing the index higher on the week by 64.75 points, or 7.1%.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroup gained Thursday with health-care climbing 1.3%, while real-estate strengthened 1.1% and utilities picked up 1%.
The three laggards were telecoms, dumping 2.7%, while gold and materials each surrendered 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrials fell Thursday in volatile trading as oil prices surged following President Donald Trump's remarks that the Iran war would continue for weeks.
The 30-stock index remained negative 61.01 points to 46,504.73.
The S&P 500 index moved out into positive country, 7.35 points to 6,582.68.
The NASDAQ asserted itself 38.23 points to 21,879.18.
The three major indexes ripped higher from their steep losses earlier in the day to briefly turn positive after Iranian state media said that the Middle Eastern country is working with Oman on a protocol to“monitor” ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Major cruise operators tumbled after President Donald Trump's speech failed to outline a clear path to end the war in Iran, leading oil prices to surge and reigniting demand fears. Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all fell about 4%.
Higher oil prices also sent airline stocks tumbling, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air all fell about 4%.
Trump's comments led to a surge in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last up 11% at above $111 per barrel, while
Brent crude futures advanced 7% to above $108 a barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, weighing on yields to 4.31% from Wednesday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $11.25 to $111.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tailed off $117.60 to $4,695.50 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Toronto and New York went in opposite directions the day before the Easter Long weekend, with Canadian stocks – especially health-care concerns – showing much of the way.
The TSX advanced 150.27 points to close the shortened week at 33,108.22. On the week, the index vaulted 1,266.28 points, or 3.97%.
The Canadian dollar wilted 0.21 cents at 71.85 cents U.S.
Health-care stocks provided the market's pick-me-up Thursday, with Curaleaf stronger by 28 cents, or 9%, to $3.39, while Sienna Senior Living sprang 36 cents, or 1.6%, to $22.42.
In real-estate, units of Dream Industrial REIT captured 29 cents, or 2.3%, to $13.07, while those for Allied Properties REIT grabbed 17 cents, or 1.9%, to $9.32.
Utilities also celebrated gains, with Northland Power up 63 cents, or 2.7%, to $24.00, while Altagas jumped 84 cents, or 1.8%, to $48.67.
Telecoms let the side down, with Rogers off $4.03, or 7.6%, to $58.94, while BCE slid $1.15, or 3.2%, to $34.10.
In the gold fields, Iamgold took a downward turn, 71 cents, or 2.6%, to $26.65, while Novagold shed 38 cents, or 2.9%, to $12.61.
In materials, Capstone Copper backpedaled 35 cents, or 3.1%, to $10.97, while 5VN fell 61 cents, or 1.9%, to $31.78.
Air Canada fell 97 cents, or 5.2%, to $17.86, on rising crude prices.
Markets throughout North America are closed for Good Friday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked higher 2.88 points to 977.43, bringing the index higher on the week by 64.75 points, or 7.1%.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroup gained Thursday with health-care climbing 1.3%, while real-estate strengthened 1.1% and utilities picked up 1%.
The three laggards were telecoms, dumping 2.7%, while gold and materials each surrendered 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrials fell Thursday in volatile trading as oil prices surged following President Donald Trump's remarks that the Iran war would continue for weeks.
The 30-stock index remained negative 61.01 points to 46,504.73.
The S&P 500 index moved out into positive country, 7.35 points to 6,582.68.
The NASDAQ asserted itself 38.23 points to 21,879.18.
The three major indexes ripped higher from their steep losses earlier in the day to briefly turn positive after Iranian state media said that the Middle Eastern country is working with Oman on a protocol to“monitor” ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Major cruise operators tumbled after President Donald Trump's speech failed to outline a clear path to end the war in Iran, leading oil prices to surge and reigniting demand fears. Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all fell about 4%.
Higher oil prices also sent airline stocks tumbling, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air all fell about 4%.
Trump's comments led to a surge in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last up 11% at above $111 per barrel, while
Brent crude futures advanced 7% to above $108 a barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, weighing on yields to 4.31% from Wednesday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $11.25 to $111.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tailed off $117.60 to $4,695.50 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment