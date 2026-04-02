UK US Deepen Regulatory Cooperation On Medical Devices, Building On Wider Pharmaceutical Partnership



The UK MHRA and the US FDA are strengthening cooperation on medical device regulation, to support faster access to safe, innovative technologies for patients in both countries.



The announcement builds on today's wider US-UK pharmaceutical partnership, which removes tariffs on UK medicines exports and encourages companies to launch new treatments in the UK.



Closer US-UK regulatory collaboration supports the UK's global life sciences leadership, reducing duplication for innovators while maintaining world-class safety standards.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is stepping up its collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support faster access to safe and innovative medical technologies in the future for patients in both countries.

Today's US-UK pharmaceutical partnership further strengthens this collaboration while also removing tariffs on UK medicines exports and encourages companies to bring cutting-edge treatments to the UK earlier.

Health innovation and safety minister, Dr Zubir Ahmed, said:

“Closer working between the UK and the US means that future innovative medical technologies – better diagnostics, smarter devices, life-changing treatments – can reach NHS patients sooner, without compromising on the safety standards we rightly expect.

“This is the correct next step. We've already acted to secure improved access to life-changing medicines for NHS patients. Now we're working to make sure the devices and technologies that go alongside them follow the same path.

“The UK is serious about being one of the best places in the world to develop and launch health innovations – and this partnership shows exactly what that commitment looks like in practice.”

The MHRA and FDA will work closely on options to improve and align regulations for medical devices. This includes exploring future mutual recognition mechanisms (ways to recognise parts of the individual approval processes), reducing duplication for manufacturers and streamlining approval processes to help patients access new medical technologies sooner.

Both regulators' work will remain independent and ensure strict safety standards are maintained.

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA chief executive, said:

“This marks an exciting moment for UK innovation. By strengthening our working relationship with the FDA, we are allowing cutting-edge medical technologies to reach patients faster and more efficiently than ever before.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that enables the UK to stay at the forefront of global life sciences.

“Importantly, this is just the beginning, and I am looking forward to building on the growing US-UK collaboration as we continue to strengthen our shared commitment to safe, high-quality innovation for patients.”

Working closely with trusted global regulators is a key part of MHRA's ambition to ensure the UK remains world-leading in life sciences research, development, and launching innovative new products. This will give companies clearer, more predictable processes and help patients access safe, new technologies sooner, complementing the economic and health benefits delivered through the wider US-UK partnership.

Technical work between the MHRA and FDA will continue over the coming months to assess opportunities for closer alignment and explore where future mutual recognition mechanisms may be appropriate.

Any future arrangements will continue to meet the UK's stringent statutory requirements for safety, quality, and effectiveness.

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