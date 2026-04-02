IPL 2026: LSG's Rishabh Pant-Sanjiv Goenka Post-Match Exchange Video Fails To Silence Critics (WATCH)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released a video that clarifies the post-match interaction between the owner, Sanjiv Goenka, and captain Rishabh Pant following the team's IPL 2026 defeat to the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 1.

The LSG suffered a six-wicket defeat to DC in their opening match of the IPL 2026. After being bundled out for 141, the hosts failed to defend the total as the visitors chased down the 142-run target with 17 balls to spare or in 17.1 overs. Sameer Rizvi (70 off 47 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (39 off 32 balls) shared an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable victory.

LSG bowlers, especially Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohsin Khan, made early inroads to put the Delhi Capitals under pressure during the powerplay. However, the momentum shifted after Rizvi and Stubbs steadied the innings with a composed and match-defining partnership.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ashwin Makes Bold 'Folded Hands' Plea to Pant Over Opening Role After LSG's Defeat to DC

LSG Issues Clarification Video over Goenka-Pant Chat

Following the LSG's defeat to DC, owner Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant were spotted having an intense discussion on the field, with head coach Justin Langer and the franchise's Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, also present. Though the details of the conversation are uncertain, it is likely to be about the team's performance.

The intense chat between Pant and Goenka reminded the fans of KL Rahul's episode, wherein the LSG owner publicly scolded the former captain after the team's 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024.

DC के खिलाफ LSG की हार के कोच ऋषभ पंत और जस्टिन लेंगर से फिर बहस करते दिखे टीम ऑनर संजीव गोयनका,मुझे समझ नहीं आता कोई इतना बेसबर व्यक्ति अपनी कम्पनी के एम्प्लॉई लोग से कैसे पेश आता होगा,जस्टिन लेंगर को चाहिए अगले मैच में पैड और एडी बांधकर इन्हें ही मैदान में उतार दें, twitter/8IbatNfo8e

- ANIL (@AnilYadavmedia1) April 2, 2026

Since the video of Pant and Goenka went viral on social media, Lucknow Super Giants issued a clarification on its X handle (formerly Twitter), where the captain and owner can be giving hugs and high-fives, followed by a private discussion with co-owner Shaswant Goenka, head coach Justin Langer, and Director of Cricket Tom Moody.

Along with the video, LSG wrote:

“Not everything you see is the true story, here's the unfiltered post-match vibes, when cameras don't cut.”

Not everything you see is the true story, here's the unfiltered post match vibes, when cameras don't cut. twitter/EiPMWrmlkQ

- Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants appeared to have issued a clarification video as the intense chat between owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper Rishabh Pant took social media by storm, with many fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the reason behind the heated discussion and whether it reflected the frustration over LSG's performance against DC.

LSG Questioned Over Post-Match Video

The Lucknow Super Giants' clarification video of the conversation between Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka apparently didn't quell the debate, as many fans continued to question why the discussion seemed so intense on the field.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed dubiousness of the video, with many mocking the franchise's repeated attempts to protect the image of the owner, while others pointed out the inconsistencies s, questioning the timing and setting of the footage.

Many also compared the video to the past incidents involving KL Rahul, highlighting that the forced PR move only fueled further criticism instead of calming fans.

Only franchise in IPL history who has to keep coming up with videos everytime to protect their owner's image arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 2, 2026

No way they re-recorded this. You can clearly see Rishabh is not smiling or laughing while twitter/ciYRpvNoPW Bison (@diablo_kells) April 2, 2026

Naah, they actually shot another video in an empty stadium on the same day as a cover-up to post it later because even they knew there would be outrage on that Goenka-Pant incident. Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) April 2, 2026

Maybe Mr Goenka can have these post-match conversations indoors so we don't have to see any stories. Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 2, 2026

Stadium was almost empty when the chase ended Axar Patel post match interview still going on in the background The guards blowing whistles to clear the remaining crowd which happens in almost all stadiums all this Goenka should stay away from any kind of interaction... twitter/AHAVQosSee

- Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) April 2, 2026

Let the people naturally feel good about your owner & about team vibe, if it is good people will automatically appreciate it all this forced PR only creating more negativity.... people here are so smart, instead of trying to force narrative let the narrative build itself.. Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 2, 2026

their entire content team seems more focused on damage control than actual content lol. Goenka raita failta rehta, bechari team saf krti rhti. Also, there are clear instructions from Goenka to not post anything related to KL. Peak insecurity Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) April 2, 2026

When you start proving yourself, it means something is seriously wrong. And this isn't the same clip as the match. Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 2, 2026

They really made Rishabh Pant drop everything in his suite and rush out for this shoot. Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) April 2, 2026

NEXT LEVEL SCRIPT BY LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS Yesterday, Sanjiv Goenka was scolding Rishabh Pant in front of the crowd realizing he would receive backlash, he called back everyone at ground from the hotel at midnight and shot a video to cover his image Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 2, 2026

This franchise CAN NOT be real! Absolute clowns. Who are they kidding? Comparing two completely different videos to prove a point. No one is that dumb to take this bait. Soumyashree Biswal (@soumyashreekb) April 2, 2026

In the last IPL season, Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing campaign as they finished seventh in the league stage with six wins and eight losses, and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Following a defeat to the Delhi Capitals, the Rishabh Pant-led side will look to bounce back when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pujara hails Shami's 'road to redemption' after LSG debut