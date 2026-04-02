Malda Crisis: BJP's Biplab Deb Slams Mamata, Blames TMC Provocation

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Malda Hostage Crisis

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, claiming that she disregards the Supreme Court, High Court, and law and order. Speaking on the Malda hostage crisis, Deb called it "very unfortunate" and attributed it to provocation by the TMC. "They don't understand the Supreme Court, nor the High Court, nor law and order, nor the dignity of the Chief Minister... The Election Commission is an independent body; it works as it deems fit, but I'm glad that Mamata Banerjee has now understood what the Model Code of Conduct is. The incident that happened in Malda is very unfortunate, and it happened due to their provocation. The Muslims of Bengal should decide that they will not vote for Mamata Banerjee, TMC," he told reporters.

On the Supreme Court's observations regarding West Bengal, BJP MLA and Siliguri candidate Shankar Ghosh told reporters, "When these kinds of comments come from the Supreme Court, then they should think about the whole situation in West Bengal. They should think about how the ruling party polluted the atmosphere in the state, especially in Malda and Murshidabad. After elections, a free Bengal will evolve."

NIA to Probe Hostage Incident Following SC Order

The remarks came after the seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday handed over the investigation of West Bengal's Malda district to the NIA, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers on April 1.

Following a Supreme Court order, CEC Kumar transferred the probe, with the NIA team set to arrive in West Bengal on Friday. The ECI, in a letter issued on April 2, referred to the top court's order and directed the NIA to probe the incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the letter, the NIA has been asked to submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to the Supreme Court. The case will be heard next on April 6, 2026, with the concerned officials directed to appear virtually.

Supreme Court Criticises State's Inaction

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court described the incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process. The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.

West Bengal Election Context

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)