Malda Hostage Crisis: CEC Orders NIA Probe After Supreme Court Order

CEC Orders NIA Probe on Supreme Court's Direction

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday handed over the investigation of West Bengal's Malda district to the NIA, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers on April 1. Following a Supreme Court order, CEC Kumar transferred the probe, with the NIA team set to arrive in West Bengal on Friday.

The ECI, in a letter issued on April 2, referred to the top court's order and directed the NIA to probe the incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the letter, the NIA has been asked to submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to the Supreme Court. The case will be heard next on April 6, 2026, with the concerned officials directed to appear virtually.

Supreme Court Slams State Inaction

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court described the incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process. The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.

BJP Blames Mamata Banerjee, Alleges Law and Order Breakdown

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the Malda incident "shocking" and alleged a breakdown of the law and order situation. Majumdar questioned whether the provocation by Mamata Banerjee's party led to the situation and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the matter, including whether those removed from voter lists were Indian citizens.

"The entire nation has been left astonished - and indeed, shocked - by the nature of the incident that unfolded yesterday; it has become evident that law and order effectively cease to exist. Mamata Banerjee is behind this entire episode; it was precisely due to the provocative statements she issued that such an incident occurred. We welcome the cognisance taken by the Supreme Court regarding this matter," Majumdar told reporters.

"The Election Commission should take cognisance of the incident and investigate to find out who was behind it. Did the instigation by Mamata Banerjee's party lead to this incident? It is also a matter of concern whether or not the people whose names were deleted are citizens of India," he added.

Protests Over Electoral Roll Deletions Triggered Standoff

The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)