Conviction In Jaggi Murder Case 'Against Natural Justice': Amit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh MLA Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, on Thursday reacted to his conviction by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the 2003 Ramavatar Jaggi murder case, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to present his side, which he said goes against the principles of natural justice.

Speaking to ANI, Jogi said, "The High Court has accepted the CBI's appeal, but I was not even given the opportunity for a hearing in it. To sentence someone whom the court has acquitted in the trial court without hearing a single word from him is against the principles of 'natural justice.'"

'Grave Injustice' Despite Faith in Judiciary

He further said that despite the development, he has complete faith in the judicial system. "But I have complete faith in the country's justice system. I have been subjected to grave injustice. The lower court gave me the opportunity for a hearing; they acquitted me. But in the High Court, I was not even given the chance to speak," he added.

Pins Hopes on Supreme Court

Jogi also pointed out that his matter is already pending before the Supreme Court and expressed confidence in getting a fair hearing there. "My entire case is pending in the Supreme Court, which was also within their knowledge. I am fully confident that I will get the opportunity to speak in the Supreme Court and that I will certainly receive justice," he said.

Highlights Procedural Concerns

Highlighting procedural concerns, Jogi stated that the trial court had acquitted him after hearing his arguments, whereas the High Court concluded proceedings within a short span.

He noted that the hearing in the High Court was completed in just four days. According to him, the CBI appeal in the case runs into nearly 12,000 pages, making it practically difficult to study and argue the matter effectively in such a limited time. He added that despite requesting additional time, he was not granted sufficient opportunity to present his case.

Reiterating his faith in the judiciary, Jogi said he remains confident that the apex court will provide him a fair chance to be heard and that justice will ultimately prevail. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)