BJP's Adhikari Slams TMC Over Women's Dignity In West Bengal Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Egra Assembly constituency, Dibyendu Adhikari, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleging that the dignity of women has not been upheld during its tenure in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dibyendu Adhikari said, "During the 15 years of rule in Bengal, the dignity of women has not been upheld... Funds sent by the Government of India end up in the pockets of the TMC. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is not implemented here... This government is on its way out."

Amit Shah Rallies in West Bengal

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, urging voters to support BJP's ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rally, attended by party workers and supporters in large numbers, marked a high-profile show of support for the BJP in the key constituency.

Shah Lists 'Failures' of TMC Government

Earlier, speaking at the nomination filing event of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Shah highlighted issues he said were affecting the state, including corruption, extortion, youth unemployment, and illegal infiltration "Today, all of Bengal is distressed--distressed by extortion, distressed by the hooliganism of Trinamool Congress workers, distressed by the lack of security for women, and by the changing demography of Bengal due to unchecked infiltration. People are distressed by frequent bomb blasts and gunfire, by youth unemployment, and by the record-breaking corruption set by Mamata ji," he said.

"The entire population of Bengal is demanding a change in this great state. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a BJP government must be formed here. We must seal the borders of West Bengal and pick out and expel every infiltrator from Bengal and across the country," Shah added.

Election Overview

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

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