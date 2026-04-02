Hyderabad: 12 Tonnes Of Stale Goat, Sheep Offal Seized 1 Arrested

Illegal Offal Racket Busted

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Golconda Zone, in a joint operation with the H-Fast team and Mangalhat Police, busted an illegal racket of storing and selling stale and spoiled sheep and goat offal in Hyderabad, seizing approximately 12 tonnes of the contraband worth Rs 10 lakh. The raid was conducted at a store located near Akbari Masjid, Aman Nagar Colony, Mangalhat, Hyderabad.

One person, identified as Rafi Ahmed (52), manager of the store, was apprehended during the operation. The owner of the store, Mohd Afroz, is absconding.

Modus Operandi and Public Health Risk

According to police, the accused were illegally procuring stale and spoiled offal, including Paya, head, brain, kidney, liver, and other parts of sheep and goat, at cheap rates from the wholesale market. The offal was then stored for long periods in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water to delay decomposition and suppress the foul smell. It was subsequently supplied as fresh and hygienic produce to marriage functions, events, and hotels, endangering public health.

Legal Action and Prior Offenses

"Consuming these stale and spoiled offal of sheep and goat can lead to various health issues," police said. Mohd Afroz, the absconding owner, was previously fined by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and is also an accused in the case under Mangalhat Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 125, 271, 318(2), and 112 of the BNS at Mangalhat Police Station against the accused.

Operation Leadership

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad City, and carried out by Inspector R Venkatesh of the Golconda Zone Task Force, Inspector S Raghavendra of Mangalhat, Sub-Inspector K Venkatramana of the Golconda Zone Task Force, and Sub-Inspector T Anusha of Mangalhat, along with their staff. (ANI)

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