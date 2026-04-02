Rajnath Singh Chairs Meet On West Asia, Stresses 24/7 Monitoring

Rajnath Singh Chairs IGoM Meeting on West Asia Conflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) in New Delhi on Thursday, stressing the need for round-the-clock monitoring of the evolving situation amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said that the meeting focused on preparedness and response mechanisms to deal with any potential developments arising from the conflict.

"Underlined the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality," Singh said.

He added that the IGoM was briefed on various measures being undertaken by the government in view of the current geopolitical situation. The ministers also deliberated on the next course of action to mitigate any adverse impact stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "The IGoM was apprised of the measures being taken by the Government in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. We also deliberated upon the next steps to be taken by the Govt. to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

Participates in Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

In a separate post, Singh also informed that he participated in the self-enumeration process as part of the upcoming Census 2027 exercise.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, he said that Phase-I of Census 2027, which includes house listing and housing operations, has already commenced. The Defence Minister noted that for the first time, digital data collection has been emphasised in the census process, enabling citizens to self-enumerate their household details. He urged people to actively take part in the exercise.

"Participated in the self-enumeration process as part of the Census 2027. I urge everyone to actively participate and complete self-enumeration, helping build a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat," Singh said. (ANI)

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