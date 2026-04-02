Jagan Reddy Vows Support To 90-Year-Old Woman In Amaravati Land Case

Jagan Reddy Assures Support to Elderly Woman in Land Dispute

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured support to a 90-year-old woman who alleged that her land was illegally taken during the Amaravati capital land pooling process. Nelluri Seshagiriamma, a resident of Rayapudi village in Thullur mandal of Guntur district, met Reddy at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Central Office in Tadepalli and narrated her ordeal.

She broke down during the interaction, claiming that her land was taken by authorities during the formation of the Amaravati capital region, and that officials had failed to fulfil promises of compensation, according to a release. She claimed that officials associated with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had assured her of compensation at the time of land pooling. However, she alleged that the assurances were never honoured. Seshagiriamma further said that despite making repeated appeals to revenue and CRDA officials, she was unable to secure justice. Her family members were also present during the meeting and supported her claims regarding the alleged irregularities in the land pooling process.

Responding to her grievance, Reddy assured Seshagiriamma that the YSR Congress Party would stand by her in her fight for justice. He said that the party would extend all possible support until she receives a fair resolution to her issue.

Reddy Alleges Massive Corruption in Amaravati Project

Earlier on Wednesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, alleging that corruption in the Amaravati capital project is so massive that forest brigand Veerappan would fall short in comparison. Reddy claimed the project has been turned into a "hub for scams," citing inflated construction costs that far exceed those of the new Parliament building in Delhi.

'Are Buildings Made of Gold?': Reddy Questions Inflated Costs

Drawing comparisons, Reddy stated that the Telangana Secretariat was constructed at a cost of Rs. 615 crore, while the new Parliament building in Delhi cost around Rs. 970 crore. "However, in Amaravati, the proposed costs are significantly higher, 1,400 crore for the Assembly, 1,480 crore for the High Court, and over 7,700 crore for five Secretariat towers," he said. He questioned whether such massive spending is justified, asking if the buildings are being constructed with gold.

Clarifies Stance on Amaravati Capital

"It was alleged that corruption is visible at every step in Amaravati and that raising questions on this expenditure is being countered by branding critics as anti-Amaravati," said Reddy.

Clarifying the stand, Reddy said they are not against Amaravati but stressed the need to assess whether such a large-scale project is practical and financially feasible. He questioned whether it is appropriate to pursue a capital project primarily for alleged scams and said the state does not have the financial capacity to bear such huge costs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)