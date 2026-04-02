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Ron Roberts Returns To Realty Executives As Contract Manager For Realty Executives Arizona Territory In Greater Phoenix
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Realty Executives Arizona Territory today announced that respected Valley real estate leader Ron Roberts has rejoined the Realty Executives organization as the contract manager for the company's operations in the greater Phoenix area. In this role, Roberts will oversee brokerage compliance, agent support, and strategic growth across the expanding metro Phoenix footprint of Realty Executives Arizona Territory.
Roberts brings over 35 years of experience in Arizona real estate, including prior leadership roles within the Realty Executives network and extensive work mentoring agents and managing high producing offices. He has served as the president of Scottsdale Realtors® and chairman for the Professional Standards Committee of the Arizona Association of REALTORS®. Known for his deep knowledge of the Arizona market and commitment to professional standards, he has built a reputation as a trusted resource for agents and clients alike.
“Ron's return comes at a pivotal time as we continue to invest in our presence across the Phoenix metro,” said Jeff Murtaugh, CEO of Realty Executives Arizona Territory.“His track record of hands on leadership, practical problem solving, and unwavering focus on agent success aligns perfectly with our vision for the next chapter of growth in this market.”
As Contract Manager, Roberts will focus on elevating support and resources for Executives, strengthening risk management and compliance, and partnering with leadership to drive thoughtful expansion throughout greater Phoenix. He will also play a key role in onboarding and coaching agents as Realty Executives Arizona Territory continues to grow its presence across the Valley.
“I'm excited to be back with Realty Executives and to serve our Executives and clients in the place I've called home for so many years,” Roberts said.“Greater Phoenix remains one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and I look forward to helping our agents navigate it with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and service.”
Realty Executives Arizona Territory has recently expanded its footprint across key Arizona markets, including the metro Phoenix area, underscoring its long term commitment to growth and local expertise. The addition of Roberts in the Contract Manager role further strengthens the company's leadership bench as it supports over 700 Executives, 30 offices, and thousands of buyers and sellers statewide.
About Realty Executives Arizona Territory
Realty Executives Arizona Territory is a leading Arizona real estate brokerage with offices serving communities across metro Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, Northern Arizona, and additional markets statewide. With a network of experienced Executives and a culture built on entrepreneurship, integrity, and full service support, the company provides buyers, sellers, and investors with local expertise backed by a trusted regional brand.
Roberts brings over 35 years of experience in Arizona real estate, including prior leadership roles within the Realty Executives network and extensive work mentoring agents and managing high producing offices. He has served as the president of Scottsdale Realtors® and chairman for the Professional Standards Committee of the Arizona Association of REALTORS®. Known for his deep knowledge of the Arizona market and commitment to professional standards, he has built a reputation as a trusted resource for agents and clients alike.
“Ron's return comes at a pivotal time as we continue to invest in our presence across the Phoenix metro,” said Jeff Murtaugh, CEO of Realty Executives Arizona Territory.“His track record of hands on leadership, practical problem solving, and unwavering focus on agent success aligns perfectly with our vision for the next chapter of growth in this market.”
As Contract Manager, Roberts will focus on elevating support and resources for Executives, strengthening risk management and compliance, and partnering with leadership to drive thoughtful expansion throughout greater Phoenix. He will also play a key role in onboarding and coaching agents as Realty Executives Arizona Territory continues to grow its presence across the Valley.
“I'm excited to be back with Realty Executives and to serve our Executives and clients in the place I've called home for so many years,” Roberts said.“Greater Phoenix remains one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and I look forward to helping our agents navigate it with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and service.”
Realty Executives Arizona Territory has recently expanded its footprint across key Arizona markets, including the metro Phoenix area, underscoring its long term commitment to growth and local expertise. The addition of Roberts in the Contract Manager role further strengthens the company's leadership bench as it supports over 700 Executives, 30 offices, and thousands of buyers and sellers statewide.
About Realty Executives Arizona Territory
Realty Executives Arizona Territory is a leading Arizona real estate brokerage with offices serving communities across metro Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, Northern Arizona, and additional markets statewide. With a network of experienced Executives and a culture built on entrepreneurship, integrity, and full service support, the company provides buyers, sellers, and investors with local expertise backed by a trusted regional brand.
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