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The Future Of Healthcare Is Integrated: Summit Health Group Leads The Way In Thousand Oaks
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Summit Health Group is redefining what patients can expect from modern healthcare. Located in Thousand Oaks and serving the Conejo Valley, the practice offers a fully integrated care model that brings Primary Care, Chiropractic, and Integrative Medicine together under one roof. The result is a more streamlined, collaborative approach designed to support the whole patient, making care more efficient, connected, and personalized.
At Summit Health Group, coordination is at the center of everything they do. By fostering communication across specialties, the practice ensures that each provider has a complete understanding of the patient's health journey. This unified approach allows for more informed decisions, fewer redundancies, and a smoother overall experience, helping patients feel supported at every step.
One Practice. One Team. One Goal: Your Health.
Patients benefit from a truly collaborative care model. For example, someone experiencing chronic lower back pain receives a comprehensive evaluation from multiple specialists, leading to a treatment plan that addresses root causes, not just symptoms. Similarly, patients managing concerns like hormonal imbalance and fatigue receive coordinated care from both physicians and integrative medicine providers, all within the same practice and care timeline.
This approach is powered by a multidisciplinary clinical team that includes board-certified physicians, physician assistants, doctors of chiropractic, and licensed acupuncturists. Together, they contribute their expertise to a shared care plan and unified patient record, working toward the same goal: improved outcomes, faster recovery, and a healthcare experience built on trust and continuity.
“When a primary care physician, a chiropractor, and an integrative medicine specialist are aligned on a single patient's care plan, the outcomes are measurably better. That is not a theory. That is what we see every day in our practice. Summit Health Group is proud to deliver a better standard to all of our patients for every stage in life.”
- Donnelly Wilkes, MD, Primary Care Physician, Co-Founder: Summit Health Group
What Integrated Care Looks Like in Practice
Summit Health Group's integrated model spans three core divisions, each of which operates in direct coordination with the others:
- Thousand Oaks Primary Care and Family Medicine, covering preventive care, chronic disease management, acute illness treatment, cardiovascular health, women's health, men's health, pediatrics, geriatrics, pulmonary care, and cancer risk assessment
- Physical Medicine, including chiropractic care in Thousand Oaks, spinal decompression, MLS Class IV Laser Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, Regenerative Medicine, acupuncture, custom orthotics, peripheral neuropathy treatment, and trigger point injections
- Integrative Medicine in Thousand Oaks, encompassing Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Peptide Therapy, B12 injectable vitamins, and Spravato treatment for depression
Rather than treating each of these disciplines as independent offerings, Summit Health Group treats them as interconnected pillars of a single, patient-centered care model. A visit to one specialist is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of a coordinated dialogue that spans the entire practice.
“Healthcare has been fragmented for too long. At Summit Health Group, collaboration is not a marketing message. It is the daily reality of how we operate. When I see a patient for chiropractic care, I know exactly what their primary care physician has found and what the integrative medicine team is working on. That shared understanding means nothing gets missed, and nothing gets duplicated. That is the standard every practice should be held to.”
- Shay Shani, DC, QME, Chiropractor, Co-Founder: Summit Health Group
Accessible Care for the Entire Conejo Valley
Summit Health Group is committed to making integrated, high-quality care accessible to the Thousand Oaks community and beyond. The practice welcomes patients with PPO insurance plans and Medicare, both of which can be applied toward visits across its full range of services. Patients are enrolled through a membership structure designed to ensure every individual receives the dedicated, coordinated attention that Summit's care model is built around, with options available for both new and existing patients. The team is happy to walk prospective patients through what that looks like during an initial consultation.
Serving patients throughout Thousand Oaks and the broader Conejo Valley, including residents from Westlake Village, Calabasas, Moorpark, Camarillo, and surrounding communities, Summit Health Group is committed to raising the standard of healthcare across the region, one patient at a time.
About Summit Health Group
Summit Health Group is an integrated medical practice located in Thousand Oaks, California, offering Primary Care, Chiropractic Care, Integrative Medicine, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Peptide Therapy, and Spinal Decompression, all under one roof. Led by a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, physician assistants, and doctors of chiropractic, the practice is committed to delivering personalized, coordinated care that addresses the whole patient. Summit Health Group accepts all PPO insurance plans and Medicare and offers membership programs for new and existing patients.
Media Contact
Summit Health Group
55 Rolling Oaks Dr, STE 100
Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
(805) 499-4446
At Summit Health Group, coordination is at the center of everything they do. By fostering communication across specialties, the practice ensures that each provider has a complete understanding of the patient's health journey. This unified approach allows for more informed decisions, fewer redundancies, and a smoother overall experience, helping patients feel supported at every step.
One Practice. One Team. One Goal: Your Health.
Patients benefit from a truly collaborative care model. For example, someone experiencing chronic lower back pain receives a comprehensive evaluation from multiple specialists, leading to a treatment plan that addresses root causes, not just symptoms. Similarly, patients managing concerns like hormonal imbalance and fatigue receive coordinated care from both physicians and integrative medicine providers, all within the same practice and care timeline.
This approach is powered by a multidisciplinary clinical team that includes board-certified physicians, physician assistants, doctors of chiropractic, and licensed acupuncturists. Together, they contribute their expertise to a shared care plan and unified patient record, working toward the same goal: improved outcomes, faster recovery, and a healthcare experience built on trust and continuity.
“When a primary care physician, a chiropractor, and an integrative medicine specialist are aligned on a single patient's care plan, the outcomes are measurably better. That is not a theory. That is what we see every day in our practice. Summit Health Group is proud to deliver a better standard to all of our patients for every stage in life.”
- Donnelly Wilkes, MD, Primary Care Physician, Co-Founder: Summit Health Group
What Integrated Care Looks Like in Practice
Summit Health Group's integrated model spans three core divisions, each of which operates in direct coordination with the others:
- Thousand Oaks Primary Care and Family Medicine, covering preventive care, chronic disease management, acute illness treatment, cardiovascular health, women's health, men's health, pediatrics, geriatrics, pulmonary care, and cancer risk assessment
- Physical Medicine, including chiropractic care in Thousand Oaks, spinal decompression, MLS Class IV Laser Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, Regenerative Medicine, acupuncture, custom orthotics, peripheral neuropathy treatment, and trigger point injections
- Integrative Medicine in Thousand Oaks, encompassing Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Peptide Therapy, B12 injectable vitamins, and Spravato treatment for depression
Rather than treating each of these disciplines as independent offerings, Summit Health Group treats them as interconnected pillars of a single, patient-centered care model. A visit to one specialist is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of a coordinated dialogue that spans the entire practice.
“Healthcare has been fragmented for too long. At Summit Health Group, collaboration is not a marketing message. It is the daily reality of how we operate. When I see a patient for chiropractic care, I know exactly what their primary care physician has found and what the integrative medicine team is working on. That shared understanding means nothing gets missed, and nothing gets duplicated. That is the standard every practice should be held to.”
- Shay Shani, DC, QME, Chiropractor, Co-Founder: Summit Health Group
Accessible Care for the Entire Conejo Valley
Summit Health Group is committed to making integrated, high-quality care accessible to the Thousand Oaks community and beyond. The practice welcomes patients with PPO insurance plans and Medicare, both of which can be applied toward visits across its full range of services. Patients are enrolled through a membership structure designed to ensure every individual receives the dedicated, coordinated attention that Summit's care model is built around, with options available for both new and existing patients. The team is happy to walk prospective patients through what that looks like during an initial consultation.
Serving patients throughout Thousand Oaks and the broader Conejo Valley, including residents from Westlake Village, Calabasas, Moorpark, Camarillo, and surrounding communities, Summit Health Group is committed to raising the standard of healthcare across the region, one patient at a time.
About Summit Health Group
Summit Health Group is an integrated medical practice located in Thousand Oaks, California, offering Primary Care, Chiropractic Care, Integrative Medicine, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Peptide Therapy, and Spinal Decompression, all under one roof. Led by a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, physician assistants, and doctors of chiropractic, the practice is committed to delivering personalized, coordinated care that addresses the whole patient. Summit Health Group accepts all PPO insurance plans and Medicare and offers membership programs for new and existing patients.
Media Contact
Summit Health Group
55 Rolling Oaks Dr, STE 100
Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
(805) 499-4446
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