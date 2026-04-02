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Triple Shot Mindset Launches Coaching Platform Focused On Relationships, Personal Growth, And Real-World Transformation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Triple Shot Mindset was founded by three professionals who began their careers in branding and marketing, and later found themselves drawn toward a more meaningful conversation about human growth, relationships, and personal alignment. What started as a series of honest discussions between colleagues and friends has evolved into a coaching and personal development platform offering relationship coaching, meditation-based sessions, and holistic life support for individuals navigating change.
The origin of Triple Shot Mindset is closely tied to a shared period of transition among its founders. Ardavan Javid was working through the emotional and practical realities of divorce, gaining firsthand insight into relationship dynamics, accountability, and personal responsibility. Amanda Dollinger was entering a new chapter of her life that required her to reconcile her background in meditation and spiritual study with the realities of daily living and self-relationship. Kevin Javid was deepening his awareness of empathy, intuition, and the role of presence in supporting others through uncertainty and transformation.
Although their individual paths differed, a common thread emerged. Each recognized that much of what is commonly presented in personal development and spirituality can remain theoretical if it is not grounded in lived experience. They also understood, through their professional backgrounds, how easily ideas can be packaged, positioned, and sold without necessarily translating into meaningful or lasting change. This awareness shaped the foundation of Triple Shot Mindset and continues to inform how they approach their work today.
The platform first took form as a podcast, where the three founders explored topics such as relationships, self-worth, emotional patterns, inner dialogue, and personal responsibility through open and conversational dialogue. The tone was direct, reflective, and practical, with an emphasis on sharing experiences rather than presenting fixed answers. Over time, the podcast developed a consistent audience of listeners who were not only engaging with the content, but also seeking more personalized guidance.
In response, Triple Shot Mindset expanded into direct client work. Today, the platform offers a range of services that reflect the strengths of each founder while maintaining a cohesive philosophy centered on integration, grounding, and substantive human relation.
Ardavan Javid focuses on relationship and personal growth coaching. His work emphasizes clarity, communication, accountability, and the ability to recognize and shift behavioral patterns that impact relationships. Drawing from both personal experience and practical application, he works with individuals who are navigating challenges in romantic relationships, rebuilding after separation, or seeking to develop stronger relational foundations.
Amanda Dollinger provides meditation-based sessions and one-on-one integration work that incorporates nervous system awareness, emotional processing, and self-love practices. Her approach reflects both her background as a meditation teacher and mystic, and her focus on helping individuals move beyond conceptual understanding into consistent, embodied practice. Her work supports individuals who are seeking regulation, inner stability, and a more grounded connection to themselves that can be sustained beyond the session itself.
Kevin Javid serves as a space holder and holistic life practitioner, offering one-on-one sessions designed to support individuals in transitional phases. His work centers on deep listening, reflection, and helping clients identify what is most aligned for them before taking action. These sessions are particularly valuable for individuals navigating major life decisions, identity shifts, or periods of uncertainty, where clarity and internal alignment are more important than immediate execution. His approach emphasizes presence, self-trust, and the ability to move forward with intention rather than pressure.
Together, these three approaches form a complementary system that allows clients to engage with one or more practitioners depending on their needs. Some individuals choose to work with a single practitioner, while others move through sessions with all three, creating a layered experience that addresses relational, emotional, and personal dimensions of growth in a cohesive way.
What distinguishes Triple Shot Mindset in today's landscape is not only the range of services offered, but the perspective behind them. The founders bring a sophisticated understanding of trendy fads, false "fix-all" promises, and honest human psychology. They are familiar with the pace of modern technology, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the increasing ability to scale information quickly and efficiently. They're not opposed to these advancements, in many ways, they understand and respect the role that technology plays in expanding access, accelerating communication, and shaping modern life.
At the same time, their work is grounded in the understanding that access to information alone does not create transformation. The gap between knowledge and lived experience remains one of the most significant challenges in personal development. Triple Shot Mindset addresses that gap directly by focusing on integration, helping individuals take what they know, and translating it into how they live, relate, and make decisions.
This balance between modern awareness and grounded practice is central to the platform's philosophy. The founders are neither anti-technology nor anti-progress, however, they emphasize the importance of maintaining a clear center as external systems evolve. Their work supports individuals in developing that center through clarity, nervous system regulation, and a stronger sense of direction, ensuring that growth is not just conceptual, but functional and sustainable.
In addition to one-on-one sessions, Triple Shot Mindset offers guided content, tools, and resources designed to support ongoing development. These resources are intended to reinforce the same principles present in their direct work: awareness, integration, and practical application.
At its core, Triple Shot Mindset is built on the understanding that growth is most effective when it is both informed and practiced. The platform does not position itself as a source of quick solutions, but rather as a structured and supportive environment where individuals can better understand themselves, strengthen their relationships, and move forward with greater clarity and intention.
As the platform continues to evolve, its long-term vision includes expanding access to embodied knowledge, supporting individuals through various stages of personal and relational development, and creating opportunities for more voices grounded in lived experience to be shared.
For individuals seeking relationship coaching, meditation-based support, or holistic personal development, Triple Shot Mindset provides a framework that meets people where they are while helping them move forward with clarity, regulation, and direction.
The origin of Triple Shot Mindset is closely tied to a shared period of transition among its founders. Ardavan Javid was working through the emotional and practical realities of divorce, gaining firsthand insight into relationship dynamics, accountability, and personal responsibility. Amanda Dollinger was entering a new chapter of her life that required her to reconcile her background in meditation and spiritual study with the realities of daily living and self-relationship. Kevin Javid was deepening his awareness of empathy, intuition, and the role of presence in supporting others through uncertainty and transformation.
Although their individual paths differed, a common thread emerged. Each recognized that much of what is commonly presented in personal development and spirituality can remain theoretical if it is not grounded in lived experience. They also understood, through their professional backgrounds, how easily ideas can be packaged, positioned, and sold without necessarily translating into meaningful or lasting change. This awareness shaped the foundation of Triple Shot Mindset and continues to inform how they approach their work today.
The platform first took form as a podcast, where the three founders explored topics such as relationships, self-worth, emotional patterns, inner dialogue, and personal responsibility through open and conversational dialogue. The tone was direct, reflective, and practical, with an emphasis on sharing experiences rather than presenting fixed answers. Over time, the podcast developed a consistent audience of listeners who were not only engaging with the content, but also seeking more personalized guidance.
In response, Triple Shot Mindset expanded into direct client work. Today, the platform offers a range of services that reflect the strengths of each founder while maintaining a cohesive philosophy centered on integration, grounding, and substantive human relation.
Ardavan Javid focuses on relationship and personal growth coaching. His work emphasizes clarity, communication, accountability, and the ability to recognize and shift behavioral patterns that impact relationships. Drawing from both personal experience and practical application, he works with individuals who are navigating challenges in romantic relationships, rebuilding after separation, or seeking to develop stronger relational foundations.
Amanda Dollinger provides meditation-based sessions and one-on-one integration work that incorporates nervous system awareness, emotional processing, and self-love practices. Her approach reflects both her background as a meditation teacher and mystic, and her focus on helping individuals move beyond conceptual understanding into consistent, embodied practice. Her work supports individuals who are seeking regulation, inner stability, and a more grounded connection to themselves that can be sustained beyond the session itself.
Kevin Javid serves as a space holder and holistic life practitioner, offering one-on-one sessions designed to support individuals in transitional phases. His work centers on deep listening, reflection, and helping clients identify what is most aligned for them before taking action. These sessions are particularly valuable for individuals navigating major life decisions, identity shifts, or periods of uncertainty, where clarity and internal alignment are more important than immediate execution. His approach emphasizes presence, self-trust, and the ability to move forward with intention rather than pressure.
Together, these three approaches form a complementary system that allows clients to engage with one or more practitioners depending on their needs. Some individuals choose to work with a single practitioner, while others move through sessions with all three, creating a layered experience that addresses relational, emotional, and personal dimensions of growth in a cohesive way.
What distinguishes Triple Shot Mindset in today's landscape is not only the range of services offered, but the perspective behind them. The founders bring a sophisticated understanding of trendy fads, false "fix-all" promises, and honest human psychology. They are familiar with the pace of modern technology, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the increasing ability to scale information quickly and efficiently. They're not opposed to these advancements, in many ways, they understand and respect the role that technology plays in expanding access, accelerating communication, and shaping modern life.
At the same time, their work is grounded in the understanding that access to information alone does not create transformation. The gap between knowledge and lived experience remains one of the most significant challenges in personal development. Triple Shot Mindset addresses that gap directly by focusing on integration, helping individuals take what they know, and translating it into how they live, relate, and make decisions.
This balance between modern awareness and grounded practice is central to the platform's philosophy. The founders are neither anti-technology nor anti-progress, however, they emphasize the importance of maintaining a clear center as external systems evolve. Their work supports individuals in developing that center through clarity, nervous system regulation, and a stronger sense of direction, ensuring that growth is not just conceptual, but functional and sustainable.
In addition to one-on-one sessions, Triple Shot Mindset offers guided content, tools, and resources designed to support ongoing development. These resources are intended to reinforce the same principles present in their direct work: awareness, integration, and practical application.
At its core, Triple Shot Mindset is built on the understanding that growth is most effective when it is both informed and practiced. The platform does not position itself as a source of quick solutions, but rather as a structured and supportive environment where individuals can better understand themselves, strengthen their relationships, and move forward with greater clarity and intention.
As the platform continues to evolve, its long-term vision includes expanding access to embodied knowledge, supporting individuals through various stages of personal and relational development, and creating opportunities for more voices grounded in lived experience to be shared.
For individuals seeking relationship coaching, meditation-based support, or holistic personal development, Triple Shot Mindset provides a framework that meets people where they are while helping them move forward with clarity, regulation, and direction.
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