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School Bus Crash In Jacksonville Raises Safety Concerns Campione Law Calls For Accountability
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jacksonville, FL – April 2, 2026 - Campione Law is calling for accountability following a Jacksonville school bus crash involving a semi-truck on Zoo Parkway Thursday morning.
According to reports, a school bus transporting kindergarten students from San Pablo Elementary School was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer while crossing railroad tracks. Several children were injured and transported for medical evaluation. Authorities have indicated the injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Jacksonville school bus accident caused traffic disruption and prompted a multi-agency emergency response. The crash remains under investigation as officials work to determine the exact cause and contributing factors.
Rear-end collisions involving commercial trucks are among the most dangerous types of roadway accidents due to the size, weight, and stopping distance of semi-trucks. These vehicles can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, making even low-speed impacts significantly more dangerous than standard passenger vehicle collisions.
When these crashes involve school buses, the risks are elevated due to the presence of children and the limited protective restraints typically available on school transportation vehicles. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about driver attentiveness, braking distance, and roadway awareness in high-risk areas such as railroad crossings.
“This is exactly the kind of preventable incident that should never happen,” said Christopher Campione, Esq., founder of Campione Law.“When a commercial truck strikes a school bus carrying children, it raises serious concerns about driver attention, vehicle condition, and safety compliance. These failures put lives at risk.”
Commercial trucking companies and drivers are required to follow strict federal and state safety regulations, including vehicle maintenance standards, driver training requirements, and hours-of-service limitations designed to prevent fatigue-related crashes.
“Companies operating commercial vehicles have a responsibility to protect everyone on the road,” Campione added.“When that responsibility is not met, especially in cases involving children, accountability is necessary.”
Campione Law confirmed it is already representing individuals and families impacted by the Jacksonville school bus crash and continues to monitor developments as the investigation progresses.
Individuals seeking information related to the Zoo Parkway crash or school bus accident claims in Jacksonville can contact Campione Law at 904-990-8400, email..., or visit campionelawpa.
About Campione Law
Campione Law is a Florida personal injury law firm representing victims of serious accidents, including truck accidents and catastrophic injury cases. The firm serves clients throughout Jacksonville and across Florida.
According to reports, a school bus transporting kindergarten students from San Pablo Elementary School was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer while crossing railroad tracks. Several children were injured and transported for medical evaluation. Authorities have indicated the injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Jacksonville school bus accident caused traffic disruption and prompted a multi-agency emergency response. The crash remains under investigation as officials work to determine the exact cause and contributing factors.
Rear-end collisions involving commercial trucks are among the most dangerous types of roadway accidents due to the size, weight, and stopping distance of semi-trucks. These vehicles can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, making even low-speed impacts significantly more dangerous than standard passenger vehicle collisions.
When these crashes involve school buses, the risks are elevated due to the presence of children and the limited protective restraints typically available on school transportation vehicles. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about driver attentiveness, braking distance, and roadway awareness in high-risk areas such as railroad crossings.
“This is exactly the kind of preventable incident that should never happen,” said Christopher Campione, Esq., founder of Campione Law.“When a commercial truck strikes a school bus carrying children, it raises serious concerns about driver attention, vehicle condition, and safety compliance. These failures put lives at risk.”
Commercial trucking companies and drivers are required to follow strict federal and state safety regulations, including vehicle maintenance standards, driver training requirements, and hours-of-service limitations designed to prevent fatigue-related crashes.
“Companies operating commercial vehicles have a responsibility to protect everyone on the road,” Campione added.“When that responsibility is not met, especially in cases involving children, accountability is necessary.”
Campione Law confirmed it is already representing individuals and families impacted by the Jacksonville school bus crash and continues to monitor developments as the investigation progresses.
Individuals seeking information related to the Zoo Parkway crash or school bus accident claims in Jacksonville can contact Campione Law at 904-990-8400, email..., or visit campionelawpa.
About Campione Law
Campione Law is a Florida personal injury law firm representing victims of serious accidents, including truck accidents and catastrophic injury cases. The firm serves clients throughout Jacksonville and across Florida.
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