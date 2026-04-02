Collaborative for Children Invites Houston Families to Explore STEAM Learning during Collab Kid University on April 11, 2026 at Rice University.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free admission for parents and guardians; tickets available now for one of Houston's most unique family-friendly events this spring.

Houston, TX, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston families looking for something meaningful to do on Saturday, April 11, 2026, have a standout option: Collab Kid University (Collab Kid U), presented by Collaborative for Children, a leading Greater Houston nonprofit dedicated to early childhood education. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tudor Fieldhouse at Rice University, located at 6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005.







Houston Families Invited to Explore STEAM Learning at Collab Kid University on April 11, 2026 at Rice University

Collab Kid U is one of Houston's most distinctive family events of the spring - a STEAM-themed learning experience designed for children ages 3 to 6, though all ages are welcome. Parents and guardians receive free admission with a child's ticket, making it an accessible and enriching outing for the whole family.

What Families Will Experience on Saturday April 11

At Collab Kid U, young children move through hands-on STEAM stations - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics - hosted on the nationally recognized campus of Rice University. Activity areas include coding, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, climate solutions, and visual arts, each designed to match the natural curiosity of children in the critical developmental window between ages 3 and 6.

Children earn stickers as they work through challenges across the STEAM categories, and at the end of the experience, each young learner receives a graduation photo with an official Collab Kid U diploma - a memorable keepsake for the family and a meaningful milestone for the child.

Event Details at a Glance



Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Tudor Fieldhouse, Rice University - 6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005

Tickets: $16 in advance for children under 13; $20 walk-up (all ages welcome)

Parents/Guardians: Free admission with child's ticket Tickets: Available at

Why This Event Stands Out for Houston Families

Research shows that nearly 90% of a child's brain develops between birth and age 6. Collab Kid U is built around that developmental reality - connecting young learners to real STEAM concepts through play-based exploration in a college campus environment that is welcoming rather than intimidating. Vendors and instructors from Collaborative for Children's network, regional STEAM professionals, and Rice University laboratory experts host the activations.

About Collaborative for Children

Collaborative for Children is a Greater Houston nonprofit with more than 35 years of experience improving the quality of early childhood education and care for the region's youngest learners. The organization serves families, educators, and child care providers through training, resources, and community programs aimed at ensuring every child in Greater Houston has access to high-quality early learning.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:

Collaborative for Children's Collab Kid University transforms Rice University into a vibrant STEAM playground for curious young minds.

About Collaborative for Children

Collaborative for Children is the go-to resource for providing high-quality, future-focused early childhood education services, and the architect of a better, richer life for all kids. As the leading resource for early childhood education in the region, we are committed to shaping bold, innovative approaches that improve the learning opportunities for children in the first five years of life and to provide a strong foundation that prepares them for 21st-century success.

Press Inquiries

Chase Murphy

cmurphy [at]

2200 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 1000

Houston, Texas 77056 USA

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: