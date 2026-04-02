Mattr Announces Closing Of Credit Facility Extension
“The extension of our credit facility further strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional long‐term financial flexibility despite market uncertainties,” said Tom Holloway, Mattr's SVP Finance and CFO.“With this extended maturity and ample liquidity, we are well positioned to continue executing our strategy, support disciplined capital allocation, and pursue value‐accretive growth opportunities over the years ahead.”
About Mattr
Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.
For further information, please contact:
Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: ...
Website:
Source: Mattr Corp.
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