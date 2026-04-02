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Mattr Announces Closing Of Credit Facility Extension


2026-04-02 05:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the“Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced that it has successfully closed on an amendment to its credit facility with The Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada as co-lead arrangers and Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Export Development Canada and ATB Financial as lenders to extend the US$300 million senior secured revolving facility until October 2030.

“The extension of our credit facility further strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional long‐term financial flexibility despite market uncertainties,” said Tom Holloway, Mattr's SVP Finance and CFO.“With this extended maturity and ample liquidity, we are well positioned to continue executing our strategy, support disciplined capital allocation, and pursue value‐accretive growth opportunities over the years ahead.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: ...
Website:

Source: Mattr Corp.


MENAFN02042026004107003653ID1110937719



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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