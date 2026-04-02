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2026 Annual General Meeting


2026-04-02 05:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the press release of March 26, 2026 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19, 2026, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
April 2, 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN02042026004107003653ID1110937709



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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