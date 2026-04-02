Anna Wilding, CA-32 Candidate, Challenges Rep. Brad Sherman Over Iran Policy, Urges Diplomacy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As tensions involving Iran escalate and uncertainty surrounds the U.S. response, California congressional candidate Anna Wilding is calling for a defined strategy, increased accountability, and a clear end to U.S. involvement.

“We need a clear strategy and a defined end to U.S. involvement,” says Wilding.“Before military action is taken, Congress must be consulted, and that did not happen. Lives are being lost, and American troops deserve accountability and a clear path forward.”

Wilding's opponent, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), a 30-year incumbent, has supported U.S. backing of military action involving Iran. In June 2025, Sherman co-sponsored a House resolution with Republican Claudia Tenney expressing support for Israel's military strikes on Iran, a move widely criticized. He was also one of 25 Democrats who voted against the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“This type of policymaking is not only dangerous, but also irresponsible,” Wilding says.“California's 32nd District is diverse, and its representation should reflect a full range of voices. The American Iranian Persians in our community, though initially happy now express concern it has gone too far and congress was not consulted. Many Americans believe the same that recent actions involving Iran have gone too far, and there is still no clear plan. I support ending U.S. involvement and restoring stability through diplomacy.”

As tensions have escalated, oil prices have risen, and financial markets have shown increased volatility, with no clear path forward.“America deserves answers,” Wilding says.“We need to bring our troops home and move away from indecision and lack of accountability. I stand for a responsible, timely path forward.”

In addition to foreign policy concerns, Wilding points to the economic pressures facing California's 32nd District, including rising gas prices and the growing housing crisis. She is advocating for leadership that prioritizes stability, affordability, and long-term solutions.

“We need leadership that is clear, accountable, and willing to act,” Wilding says.“Too many Americans feel unheard. I will work to ensure their voices are represented and that policy reflects the realities people are facing every day.”

Early voting begins on May 2, 2026, ahead of the Primary Election on June 2, 2026. Wilding is encouraging voters to participate and make their voices heard.

“Voters deserve transparency, accountability, and action,” she says.

About the Candidate

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in California's 32nd District, challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman. An award-winning filmmaker, former Senior White House correspondent, entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, and disaster relief veteran, Wilding is running on a platform centered on housing affordability, clean energy jobs, healthcare, and accountability. Endorsed by the Progressive Democratic Club, she is a grassroots candidate with deep ties to the district, focused on delivering results for Malibu, Simi Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and surrounding communities.

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Anna Wilding is available for interviews.