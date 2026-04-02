Alertsify Publishes Open Performance Data To Address Transparency Gap In Retail Fintech

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alertsify, a fintech software company, has implemented an open performance data system that publishes broker-verified outcome records for all transactions processed through its platform.

The retail financial technology sector has faced persistent criticism over unverifiable performance claims. Service providers frequently publish self-reported results with no independent verification, making it difficult for consumers to evaluate the accuracy of stated outcomes.

Alertsify's system addresses this by recording transaction data directly from connected brokerage accounts. Every transaction processed through the platform generates a verified record that includes entry parameters, exit parameters, timestamps, and outcome data. This information is displayed publicly through the platform's analytics interface."

The credibility problem in retail fintech is not a technology problem. It is a transparency problem. The data exists inside brokerage accounts. We built the infrastructure to surface it publicly so it can be verified by anyone," said the company's founder.

The platform has processed more than 1.5 million transactions and over $120 million in total volume since launching in 2024. Aggregated platform data shows an outcome rate between 61 and 70 percent across all processed transactions.

Users on the platform can view complete historical records for any participant, including total transaction count, outcome rates, and cumulative performance figures. The data cannot be edited, selectively displayed, or deleted by participants.

Alertsify connects to nine US brokerages: E*TRADE, Charles Schwab, Webull, TastyTrade, Alpaca, MooMoo, Public, Thinkorswim, and WealthSimple. The platform operates on a SaaS model with plans starting free.

Alertsify is a self-directed software tool and is not a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer.

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