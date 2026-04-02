Centerra Gold Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call And Details For Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the“Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) will release its first quarter 2026 operating and financial results after the market closes on Wednesday April 29, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday April 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast



Participants can access the webcast at the following webcast link. An archive of the webcast will be available until the end of day on July 30, 2026.



Conference Call



Participants can register for the conference call at the following registration link. Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

Participants who prefer to dial in and speak with a live operator can access the call by dialing 1-833-821-3536 or 647-846-2628. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

After the call, an audio recording will be made available via telephone for one month, until the end of day May 30, 2026. The recording can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and using the access code 2330720. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra's website at . Presentation slides will be available on Centerra's website at .



Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Centerra's annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will hold the meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast at . A link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible on Centerra's website at .

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, which have been made available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Shareholders may also receive a copy of Centerra's audited financial statements without charge upon request to Centerra's Investor Relations Department, 1 University Avenue, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2P1 or to ....

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Lisa Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(416) 204-3780

...

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at /edgar.