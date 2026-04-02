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Matlin Injury Law Expands To Aurora, Bringing Proven Legal Representation To A Fast-Growing Colorado Community
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Matlin Injury Law Truck and Car Accident Lawyers today announced the opening of its newest office at 14201 E. 4th Avenue, Suite 4-250, Aurora, CO 80011. The expansion marks the firm's third location in Colorado, joining established offices in Colorado Springs and Littleton, and reflects a deepening commitment to providing accessible, results-driven legal representation to accident victims across the Front Range.
The move comes at a critical time. Aurora is the third-largest city in Colorado and sits at the crossroads of some of the state's busiest corridors, including Interstate 225, E-470, and Colfax Avenue. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the state has recorded more than 700 traffic fatalities annually in recent years, with the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area accounting for a significant share of those losses. Large commercial truck crashes remain a statewide concern, often resulting in catastrophic injuries due to the sheer size and force of the vehicles involved.
“Aurora families deserve the same level of fierce, personal advocacy we've built our reputation on in Colorado Springs and Littleton,” said Brian Matlin, founding attorney at Matlin Injury Law.“Insurance companies have one goal: minimize compensation. We exist to make sure that doesn't happen. When someone is hurt in a car or truck accident, they shouldn't have to navigate a confusing legal and insurance process alone. They deserve a lawyer who treats their case like it's personal, because it is. We're here now, right in the community, and our entire team is energized to open these doors.”
Matlin Injury Law has perfected the art of executing successful personal injury cases, consistently winning the compensation their clients deserve. The firm operates on a contingency basis; clients never pay a fee unless Matlin Injury Law wins their case, and it upholds a distinctive promise: the firm will never earn more than the client. Every client works directly with their attorney, not a case manager or office assistant, ensuring hands-on guidance from first consultation through settlement or trial.
That approach has earned the firm more than 450 five-star reviews from clients across Colorado, reflecting the positive, consistent, and triumphant results the team delivers. The new Aurora office, strategically located near the intersection of East 4th Avenue and Peoria Street, will extend that track record to residents throughout Aurora, the greater Denver metro area, and neighboring communities such as Centennial, Parker, and Commerce City. Free case consultations are available to individuals and families affected by traffic accidents.
“At the end of the day, we're protectors of our pride; the people and families who put their trust in us when it matters most,” Matlin added.“Every client gets direct access to their attorney, not a case manager. Every case gets the full weight of our team behind it. That's the standard we built in Colorado Springs and Littleton, and that's exactly what Aurora is going to get.”
About Matlin Injury Law - Truck and Car Accident Lawyers
Matlin Injury Law is a Colorado personal injury firm that has perfected the art of winning the compensation clients deserve. Specializing in truck accidents, car crashes, and motor vehicle collisions, the firm serves clients from offices in Colorado Springs, Littleton, and Aurora. Matlin Injury Law works on a contingency basis; no fee unless they win, and promises to never earn more than the client.
With more than 450 five-star reviews and direct attorney access on every case, the firm delivers personal, aggressive representation. Because it's personal. For more information, visit matlininjurylaw or call (303) 487-8911.
The move comes at a critical time. Aurora is the third-largest city in Colorado and sits at the crossroads of some of the state's busiest corridors, including Interstate 225, E-470, and Colfax Avenue. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the state has recorded more than 700 traffic fatalities annually in recent years, with the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area accounting for a significant share of those losses. Large commercial truck crashes remain a statewide concern, often resulting in catastrophic injuries due to the sheer size and force of the vehicles involved.
“Aurora families deserve the same level of fierce, personal advocacy we've built our reputation on in Colorado Springs and Littleton,” said Brian Matlin, founding attorney at Matlin Injury Law.“Insurance companies have one goal: minimize compensation. We exist to make sure that doesn't happen. When someone is hurt in a car or truck accident, they shouldn't have to navigate a confusing legal and insurance process alone. They deserve a lawyer who treats their case like it's personal, because it is. We're here now, right in the community, and our entire team is energized to open these doors.”
Matlin Injury Law has perfected the art of executing successful personal injury cases, consistently winning the compensation their clients deserve. The firm operates on a contingency basis; clients never pay a fee unless Matlin Injury Law wins their case, and it upholds a distinctive promise: the firm will never earn more than the client. Every client works directly with their attorney, not a case manager or office assistant, ensuring hands-on guidance from first consultation through settlement or trial.
That approach has earned the firm more than 450 five-star reviews from clients across Colorado, reflecting the positive, consistent, and triumphant results the team delivers. The new Aurora office, strategically located near the intersection of East 4th Avenue and Peoria Street, will extend that track record to residents throughout Aurora, the greater Denver metro area, and neighboring communities such as Centennial, Parker, and Commerce City. Free case consultations are available to individuals and families affected by traffic accidents.
“At the end of the day, we're protectors of our pride; the people and families who put their trust in us when it matters most,” Matlin added.“Every client gets direct access to their attorney, not a case manager. Every case gets the full weight of our team behind it. That's the standard we built in Colorado Springs and Littleton, and that's exactly what Aurora is going to get.”
About Matlin Injury Law - Truck and Car Accident Lawyers
Matlin Injury Law is a Colorado personal injury firm that has perfected the art of winning the compensation clients deserve. Specializing in truck accidents, car crashes, and motor vehicle collisions, the firm serves clients from offices in Colorado Springs, Littleton, and Aurora. Matlin Injury Law works on a contingency basis; no fee unless they win, and promises to never earn more than the client.
With more than 450 five-star reviews and direct attorney access on every case, the firm delivers personal, aggressive representation. Because it's personal. For more information, visit matlininjurylaw or call (303) 487-8911.
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