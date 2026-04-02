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Lightspeed Systems Adds SMS Notifications To Lightspeed Alerttm
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lightspeed Systems, the leading provider of K–12 digital safety and learning tools, today announced the general availability of SMS Notifications for Lightspeed AlertTM. The new capability gives school safety teams an additional, faster channel for receiving escalation alerts - delivering a text message directly to designated contacts' phones the moment Lightspeed's Human Review team confirms a high or imminent student threat.
SMS Notifications builds on Lightspeed Alert's existing multi-channel escalation system, which already reaches school safety teams via email and phone call. With SMS now added, escalation contacts receive an instant text with a link to full incident details - giving them everything they need to respond quickly, wherever they are.
“Speed of response is critical when a student's safety is at stake,” said Jennifer Duer, VP of Product Student Success, Lightspeed Systems.“SMS Notifications means your safety team gets the alert the moment it's confirmed - whether they're across campus, in a meeting, or off-site. It's another way we're making sure the right people have the right information at the right time.”
How it works: When Lightspeed's Human Review specialists escalate an alert as high or imminent risk, designated escalation contacts automatically receive a text message with a link to view full incident details on a mobile-optimized page. SMS works alongside existing email and phone call notifications, adding a layer of coverage without changing current workflows. District-level org owners control whether SMS is enabled, and contacts can opt out at any time by replying STOP.
SMS Notifications is available to all Lightspeed AlertTM customers with an active Human Review license at no additional cost.
SMS Notifications builds on Lightspeed Alert's existing multi-channel escalation system, which already reaches school safety teams via email and phone call. With SMS now added, escalation contacts receive an instant text with a link to full incident details - giving them everything they need to respond quickly, wherever they are.
“Speed of response is critical when a student's safety is at stake,” said Jennifer Duer, VP of Product Student Success, Lightspeed Systems.“SMS Notifications means your safety team gets the alert the moment it's confirmed - whether they're across campus, in a meeting, or off-site. It's another way we're making sure the right people have the right information at the right time.”
How it works: When Lightspeed's Human Review specialists escalate an alert as high or imminent risk, designated escalation contacts automatically receive a text message with a link to view full incident details on a mobile-optimized page. SMS works alongside existing email and phone call notifications, adding a layer of coverage without changing current workflows. District-level org owners control whether SMS is enabled, and contacts can opt out at any time by replying STOP.
SMS Notifications is available to all Lightspeed AlertTM customers with an active Human Review license at no additional cost.
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