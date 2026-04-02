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Proserveit's #Empowerwomen Event Returns For Its Fourth Edition, And Delivers Its Most Impactful Year Yet
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Over 80 women leaders and allies gathered at Microsoft Toronto to celebrate International Women's Day 2026 at #EmpowerWomen2026 with record-breaking donations, powerful panels, and a shared commitment to giving back.
ProServeIT, in partnership with Microsoft, LineZero, Dress for Success Toronto, CAAT Pension Plan, and The Benefit Code, is proud to recap the fourth annual #EmpowerWomen Dress Drive, held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Microsoft Canada's head office in downtown Toronto. The invitation-only event brought together over 80 women executives, senior leaders, and allies to celebrate International Women's Day 2026 and marked the most impactful edition in the event's four-year history.
Now a signature moment in ProServeIT's calendar, #EmpowerWomen has grown into something far greater than an event. It is a community of leaders who believe that leadership is defined not only by title or role, but by what we choose to give. This year's International Women's Day theme, Give To Gain, captured that spirit perfectly, and the community delivered.
From the moment the doors opened at Microsoft's beautiful Toronto office, the energy was warm, purposeful, and full of heart. Attendees were welcomed into a space designed with intention, where every conversation, connection, and contribution was part of something larger.
"This event is designed to create a space where leaders can connect, share, and take action. Every conversation and every donation contributes to a ripple of impact that strengthens women, organizations, and communities." - Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing, ProServeIT
The morning featured two powerful panels and a keynote that left the room inspired. The first panel, Redefining Wellbeing and Success: Body, Mind, Wealth & Relationships, opened honest and holistic conversations about what it truly means to thrive, covering physical and mental health, financial security, relationships, and the emotional realities of leadership. The second panel, Give to Gain: Building a Better Tomorrow, brought senior leaders and allies together to share candid experiences and practical ways to build more inclusive industries and multiply collective impact. Krista Strating, world tree climbing champion and tree care expert, closed the morning with an unforgettable inspiring keynote address, reminding every woman in the room to climb boldly, unapologetically, and like a girl.
At the heart of #EmpowerWomen event is action. Every year, the event hosts a clothing and donation drive in partnership with Dress for Success Toronto, an organization dedicated to helping women re-enter the workforce with confidence and economic independence. This year, the #EmpowerWomen2026 community showed up in the most generous way the event has ever seen, with the largest amount of clothing donations received in its four-year history. Every dress donated and every contribution will directly support women in the Toronto community as they rebuild their careers and re-enter the workforce.
"We value allyship and use our platform for social good. Seeing this community break our donation record after four years is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we show up for each other." - Eric Sugar, President & CEO, ProServeIT
About ProServeIT
ProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm's differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit .
ProServeIT, in partnership with Microsoft, LineZero, Dress for Success Toronto, CAAT Pension Plan, and The Benefit Code, is proud to recap the fourth annual #EmpowerWomen Dress Drive, held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Microsoft Canada's head office in downtown Toronto. The invitation-only event brought together over 80 women executives, senior leaders, and allies to celebrate International Women's Day 2026 and marked the most impactful edition in the event's four-year history.
Now a signature moment in ProServeIT's calendar, #EmpowerWomen has grown into something far greater than an event. It is a community of leaders who believe that leadership is defined not only by title or role, but by what we choose to give. This year's International Women's Day theme, Give To Gain, captured that spirit perfectly, and the community delivered.
From the moment the doors opened at Microsoft's beautiful Toronto office, the energy was warm, purposeful, and full of heart. Attendees were welcomed into a space designed with intention, where every conversation, connection, and contribution was part of something larger.
"This event is designed to create a space where leaders can connect, share, and take action. Every conversation and every donation contributes to a ripple of impact that strengthens women, organizations, and communities." - Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing, ProServeIT
The morning featured two powerful panels and a keynote that left the room inspired. The first panel, Redefining Wellbeing and Success: Body, Mind, Wealth & Relationships, opened honest and holistic conversations about what it truly means to thrive, covering physical and mental health, financial security, relationships, and the emotional realities of leadership. The second panel, Give to Gain: Building a Better Tomorrow, brought senior leaders and allies together to share candid experiences and practical ways to build more inclusive industries and multiply collective impact. Krista Strating, world tree climbing champion and tree care expert, closed the morning with an unforgettable inspiring keynote address, reminding every woman in the room to climb boldly, unapologetically, and like a girl.
At the heart of #EmpowerWomen event is action. Every year, the event hosts a clothing and donation drive in partnership with Dress for Success Toronto, an organization dedicated to helping women re-enter the workforce with confidence and economic independence. This year, the #EmpowerWomen2026 community showed up in the most generous way the event has ever seen, with the largest amount of clothing donations received in its four-year history. Every dress donated and every contribution will directly support women in the Toronto community as they rebuild their careers and re-enter the workforce.
"We value allyship and use our platform for social good. Seeing this community break our donation record after four years is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we show up for each other." - Eric Sugar, President & CEO, ProServeIT
About ProServeIT
ProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm's differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit .
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