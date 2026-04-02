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MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its 2026 First Quarter Results


2026-04-02 04:33:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTY)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, April 10, 2026
TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
RAPIDCONNET: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:
CALL:
 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants)
1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)

Participants can access a webcast of the conference by navigating to:

THE FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED APRIL 10, 2026, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:
North America Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345
International participants: 1-289-819-1450
Enter access code 33884# on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.


MENAFN02042026004107003653ID1110937667



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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