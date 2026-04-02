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Learning To Read: Old Testament Stories Paperback And Ebook Now Available
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Embark on an exciting journey through the timeless stories of the Old Testament, where learning to read becomes an adventure! Follow Moses as he leads his people through the wilderness, hear Esther bravely speak up to save her nation, and cheer for David as he faces Goliath with courage. Discover stories of faith, hope and friendship that bring these ancient tales to life, one page at a time!
Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories is designed for children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time!
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“Great book! A simple and easy read for children to understand. My kids love it, and it's a wonderful addition to our Christian book collection. I would definitely recommend it!”
-Angela Y.
_______________
The companion activity book, Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Study Guide, provides useful practice activities and exercises for each story. Together they will build your child's reading skills.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of six other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, exciting movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, visit us at ChristiansForever or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.
ISBN 979-8-9903383-4-0 (print)
ISBN 979-8-9903383-5-7 (ebook )
Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories is designed for children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time!
_______________
“Great book! A simple and easy read for children to understand. My kids love it, and it's a wonderful addition to our Christian book collection. I would definitely recommend it!”
-Angela Y.
_______________
The companion activity book, Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Study Guide, provides useful practice activities and exercises for each story. Together they will build your child's reading skills.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of six other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, exciting movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, visit us at ChristiansForever or follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.
ISBN 979-8-9903383-4-0 (print)
ISBN 979-8-9903383-5-7 (ebook )
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