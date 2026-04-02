Rxsight, Inc. To Participate In The 25Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --RxSight, Inc., today announced plans to participate in the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the“LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Oliver Moravcevic

VP, Investor Relations

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