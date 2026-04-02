California Water Service Group Earns Spot On Newsweek's“Most Trustworthy Companies In America” List For Fourth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the company's integrity and strong corporate values, Newsweek magazine has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) to its 2026 list of“Most Trustworthy Companies in America.” This is the fourth consecutive year that Group has earned this designation.

The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Spanning 23 industries, the list recognizes the top 700 of about 3,400 of the largest U.S.-headquartered public and private companies with annual revenue exceeding $500 million. Rankings were based on an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents, generating 101,000 evaluations across three trust touchpoints-customer, employee, and investor-and a social listening analysis of 307,000 company mentions, scored for sentiment, virality, and reach. Group is one of only two water utilities to earn a spot on this year's list.

“At California Water Service Group, we work hard to earn the trust of our customers, employees, and investors each day by operating responsibly, putting health and safety first, and always striving to do the right thing for those who count on us,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Chairman & CEO.“It's the legacy that our founders and team members built over the last 100 years, and it's how we will move forward into the next century.”

The full listing is published at newsweek/most-trustworthy-companies-in-america-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service. This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434