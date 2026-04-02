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Hualapai River Runners Debuts The First Of Its Kind White Water Rafting Package, 'The Grand Escape'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In honor of the 250th anniversary of The United States and celebration of Route 66's Centennial, Grand Canyon Resort Corporation introduces the most comprehensive, multi-sensory and experiential offering in its history, 'The Grand Escape'. This package combines the best experiences from Grand Canyon Resort Corporation's flagship destination, Grand Canyon West, with its Hualapai River Runners operation into an all-day excursion. Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, Grand Canyon West and Hualapai River Runners are owned and operated by the native Hualapai Tribe.
The $589 packages are limited and include:
.A helicopter ride from the Colorado river basin to the rim of the Grand Canyon
.White Water Rafting tour (up to level 8 rapids)
.A hike to stunning Travertine Cavern Falls
.Sandy beach lunch on the Colorado River
.One All-Access Pass to Grand Canyon West
oGeneral admission to Grand Canyon West
oAccess to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor
oRides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point
oZipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)
o$10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*
o$10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*
oUnlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point
oCultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe
*available with purchase of $20 minimum
For those interested in staying near the action, the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs is offering a $100 room rate for the month of April to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. Got to visitpeachsprings/lodge and enter code 66Celebration to receive the limited time, promotional rate.
The rafting package is offered throughout the entirety of the river rafting season, taking place now through September. Go to visitpeachsprings/river-runners-rafting for more information and to book 'The Grand Escape'.
# # #
About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West:
The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes over a million visitors each year to experience America's only natural wonder of the world. The corporation's properties at Grand Canyon West include the Skywalk, Zipline, Pontoon, Airport, Cabins and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information on their Grand Canyon West operation or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest or follow along on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. The corporation's Peach Springs, AZ operations include Hualapai River Runners, Hualapai Lodge, Grand Canyon Coffee, Walapai Market and Diamond Creek Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to visitpeachsprings.
The $589 packages are limited and include:
.A helicopter ride from the Colorado river basin to the rim of the Grand Canyon
.White Water Rafting tour (up to level 8 rapids)
.A hike to stunning Travertine Cavern Falls
.Sandy beach lunch on the Colorado River
.One All-Access Pass to Grand Canyon West
oGeneral admission to Grand Canyon West
oAccess to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor
oRides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point
oZipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)
o$10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*
o$10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*
oUnlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point
oCultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe
*available with purchase of $20 minimum
For those interested in staying near the action, the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs is offering a $100 room rate for the month of April to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. Got to visitpeachsprings/lodge and enter code 66Celebration to receive the limited time, promotional rate.
The rafting package is offered throughout the entirety of the river rafting season, taking place now through September. Go to visitpeachsprings/river-runners-rafting for more information and to book 'The Grand Escape'.
# # #
About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West:
The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes over a million visitors each year to experience America's only natural wonder of the world. The corporation's properties at Grand Canyon West include the Skywalk, Zipline, Pontoon, Airport, Cabins and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information on their Grand Canyon West operation or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest or follow along on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. The corporation's Peach Springs, AZ operations include Hualapai River Runners, Hualapai Lodge, Grand Canyon Coffee, Walapai Market and Diamond Creek Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to visitpeachsprings.
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