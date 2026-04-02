Get Summer-Season Ready With New Notorious Fitness Training Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium Coaching Tiers Maximize Stamina & Physique for Las Vegas Festivals and Day Clubs

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Las Vegas prepares for its world-famous summer entertainment season, Notorious Fitness, led by Brandon Grant, the city's premier personal trainer, today announced the launch of its Summer Season Training Packages.

With more than 2,500 summer activities slated in Sin City throughout the season, residents seek the opportunity to build their ultimate physique ahead of the transition to pool season.

“Vegas pool and festival season brings a critical fitness deadline for Vegas residents,” said Brandon Grant, lead personal trainer and founder, Notorious Fitness.“Instead of crash diets and quick results, the Notorious Fit packages focus on helping clients get the results they need so they can feel good and look good.”

The new packages include:



The Cabana-Ready Carve: A specialized workout protocol focused on building strength from the inside out. Based on your goals, the plan will help accelerate weight loss, build lean muscle, and drastically improve stamina, resulting in physical endurance to handle long festival weekends or all-day pool parties.



The Poolside Shred Protocol: To complement strength and conditioning workouts, the protocol features a highly tailored nutrition program that makes it easy to strip body fat and peak right as the summer season hits.

The Headliner VIP Experience: Get an elite, concierge-level experience akin to having a personal trainer in your pocket 24/7, allowing for real-time adjustments and on-the-fly support to maximize your results for your chosen program.

Notorious Fitness has been providing personal training and nutrition services to the Las Vegas market for nearly 10 years. Focusing on delivering fitness solutions tailored to the unique person, Notorious Fitness is one of the first personal trainers that offers a subscription model rather than requiring an up-front investment for sessions.

“Our focus at Notorious Fitness centers on the client,” said Grant.“From designing customized plans tailored to your goals and delivering payment solutions that work with the reality of the Vegas economy, Notorious Fitness is your partner to getting in the best shape of your life, inside and out.”

The Vegas Summer Season packages are available to a select number of customers and for a limited time. For more information, visit .

About Notorious Fitness

Founded by Brandon Grant, a certified personal trainer and UNLV graduate in fitness and nutrition, Notorious Fitness delivers customized, results-driven training programs designed to help clients achieve their personal fitness goals. For nearly a decade, Grant has helped transform the lives of hundreds of clients in Las Vegas and across the United States, with programs tailored for everything from weight loss and hypertrophy training to strength-building for older adults. At Notorious Fitness, the mission is simple: to help every client get into the best shape of their life, on their own terms. For more information visit: .

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