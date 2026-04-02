Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Make Amaravati Andhra Pradesh's Sole Capital

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. Once the bill becomes a law, Amaravati will be the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh with retrospective effect from June 2, 2024. With the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, following its approval in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, the Andhra Pradesh state expressed gratitude to the nation and its representatives for affirming Amaravati as its capital.

YSRCP slams bill as 'drama'

However, opposing the bill during the debate in Rajya Sabha, YSR Congress Party MPs staged a walkout Speaking with ANI, Golla Babu Rao, YSRCP MP called the bill "a drama" and questioned the rationale behind the enactment of the bill. Underlining the possibility of constitutional amendments, he said that the capital should be changed only if justice is being served to its people.

"This Reorganization Act, adding Amaravati, is a drama. Dramatical. Just because a resolution was passed recently in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and a bill or act was brought here, it doesn't make it permanent. Even at times, many constitutional amendments occur. Similarly, even after some time, if no one likes it, they can also change this act. There is always an opportunity to change this act anytime. At the same time, what I am asking is, let's keep Amaravati as Amaravati. But justice is not being served to the farmers and the people there. Only if justice is done to those farmers, women, and the poor, will this have true meaning. Otherwise, this act has no meaning or substance," he added.

Criticising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he accused him of harming the farmers and poor people of the capital region and allegedly benefitting the rich to earn commission. He further claimed that the bill will result in a bad future for the Chief Minister. "This results in a bad future for Chandrababu Naidu, not now. They may feel very happy about bringing this bill and act, but the people of Andhra Pradesh know what is justice and what is to be done in the coming years. They will definitely do justice, which everyone will come to know," he added.

Congress MP seeks implementation of Telangana promises

Further, Congress MP Mallu Ravi urged the BJP Ministers from Telangana to also support bills and policies related to development of the state and not just the Reorganisation bill. He said that he extended his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the "promises made to the state." "I also participated in the discussion of the bill. I told that we are supporting Amaravati as a capital because it is passed by the assembly and also the cabinet of Andhra Pradesh. But at the same time, through the speaker, I requested the honorable Prime Minister to also implement the promises given to Telangana. Particularly an IIT and then naming one of the irrigation projects, the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, as a national project. And then a steel factory, many other things which were promised by the then government during delimitation must be taken up by the present government. And I also requested the BJP ministers from Telangana to take up all these things instead of just supporting the Amaravati bill. They also have to support the development of Telangana," he said.

He reflected on the development done by the CM Revanth Reddy government in Telangana, including "free bus travel for all women, 200 units of free electricity, 500-rupee gas cylinders, 450,000 Indiramma house, about 105 integrated residential schools and 100 Telangana public schools." He further said that "Telangana came into existence because of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party" and that the ruling NDA "got Telangana by force." (ANI)

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