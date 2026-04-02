Priyanka Gandhi Recalls Indira's 'Baby' Anecdote At Kollam UDF Rally

Priyanka Shares Anecdote of Indira Gandhi and 'Baby' John

Addressing a campaign rally in Kollam for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Keralam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi struck an emotional chord by sharing a personal anecdote involving her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the legendary politician from the state, Baby John. Turning to Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John on the stage, Priyanka Gandhi recalled a story from her childhood that highlighted the deep bond her family shared with Kerala's political stalwarts. "I remember my grandmother talking about your father," Priyanka said, addressing Shibu Baby John. "We were very small then. She came back and said, 'Today I met a man called Baby, and he was very tall and very big.' Looking at you today, I thought that must be your father. When I asked if your father was in politics, I realised that was indeed him," she added.

The anecdote, highlighting the towering personality of the late Baby John, drew loud cheers from the crowd, bridging the gap between two generations of political leadership. By invoking the legacy of Indira Gandhi and connecting it with local legends like Baby John, Priyanka sought to consolidate the Congress-led alliance's traditional base in the region.

The Legacy of 'Kerala Kissinger'

Baby John, who passed away in 2008, was an 11-time MLA and a seven-time minister under various chief ministers - C Achutha Menon, K Karunakaran, AK Antony, PK Vasudevan Nair, and EK Nayanar. He was known in the state political circles as 'Kerala Kissinger' for his astute abilities to manage political crises at a time when the state was passing through unsteady political phases.

Leaders Draw Parallels with Indira Gandhi

Meanwhile, at the rally, local leaders repeatedly drew parallels between Priyanka Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Welcoming her to southern Kerala, Kollam Mayor AK Hafeez praised her leadership qualities, stating, "She resembles her late grandmother not only in looks but in sheer determination. Our beloved leader Priyanka Gandhi is here to lead us."

Earlier in the day, at another rally in the state, a senior Congress leader went a step further, describing Priyanka as the successor to the late Prime Minister. "We feel the presence of Indira Gandhi today. We feel you are the reincarnation of your grandmother... even the glorious name 'Indira' is a twinkling star in the galaxy of this nation's politics. We are absolutely proud to welcome you on behalf of the people of southern Kerala."

Boost for UDF Ahead of Assembly Polls

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Kollam is seen as a major boost for the UDF ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls on April 9. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a UDF ally in Kerala, is contesting in Kunnathur (Ullas Kovoor) in Eravipuram (Vishnu Mohan), Chavara (Shibu Baby John) and Santhosh Bhadran (Attingal). (ANI)

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