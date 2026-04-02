Kusha Kapila: Casting Creators For Followers Is 'Untrue' Notion

Actress Kusha Kapila called the common critical notion of casting content creators in the OTT series and movies due to their followers count "untrue", saying that the success for an actor in the entertainment indutry comes through thoughtful planning and investment rather than their followers on social media.

Kusha Kapila is a content creator turned actress who will be next seen in the upcoming second season of 'Maamla Legal Hai' as a new entry to the cast. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Anant Joshi, Naila Grrewal and Nidhi Bisht in the lead roles.

'Not true creators are cast for follower count'

In an interview with ANI, Kusha Kapila reflected on the casting content creators in movies and OTT dramas saying that such trend started three to four years ago where such social media stars were hired to play "comic relief" or least impactful roles which added no significance to the project. When asked about casting of content creators in OTT dramas for their followers count, Kusha said, "That's actually not true. I think this trend started 3-4 years ago when they used to play very small roles and those were not even important roles. I think those were comic relief roles which had no impact on the story. I know that has become a perception but if you sit and see what kind of roles were there there has not been much success, I feel."

She believes that success in acting comes from thoughtful planning and investment, not follower count. She supported her argument by highlighting the examples of successful content creators turned actors which includes Bhuvam Bam and Prajakta Koli. "Either you do a playbook like Bhuvan where you take a proper step back and you invest in the shows that you want to make. You invest in writing, you first make its version on YouTube and then you take it to a big channel and Bhuvan has just announced the season 2 of Dhindora for Netflix. So, either you show a proof of concept where you are able to get the audiences to watch you or you can see example of Mostly sane (Prajakta Koli) on Netflix. Her mismatched has been renewed for the 4th season and she has been able to silence her critics very well. I think Single Papa has also been renewed for season 2. So, I think you can count on your fingers the number of people who have been able to do this well. Not many people," said Kusha Kapila.

Creators should learn to say 'no'

The 'Mamla Legal Hai' actor stressed on the importance of gaining recognition as an actor for the content creators to recieve good opportunities in the entertainment industry. She also urges the creators to learn to say "no to opportunities" that are purely marketing-driven. Kusha Kapila said, "It is possible that the creators, because their persona gets bigger and bigger, they might have to write and invest in themselves to be able to be seen as actors. But, I don't think you should hire someone for their follower count. It will not go on for a long time." She continued, "You will look the worst in that show. And it's not going to work. So, I feel it's best for creators to also recognize that where they are just plainly simply a marketing hire and they should probably say no to those opportunities. I think you should also know how to say no."

About 'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2

The second instalment boasts news court cases which will be headed by Ravi Kishan who becomes the new judge of the Patparganj court. The trailer offers audiences a sneak peek into the matters to come, promising bigger battles, sharper wit, and even more delightful unpredictability. 'Maamla Legal Hai' is set to return with it's new season on Netlfix on April 3. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)