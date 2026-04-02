Centre Trying To Control Tamil Nadu Via AIADMK: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday alleged that the Centre is attempting to "take control" of the state through opposition AIADMK, asserting that the upcoming Assembly election is a contest between Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

He accused the Centre of not providing funds or schemes for Tamil Nadu. "Delhi, as usual, is trying to take control of our state. They've not given any funds or any schemes for Tamil Nadu. But they're trying to take control of the state through AIADMK. That's why we're continuously telling that this election is between Delhi versus Tamil Nadu, and we're very sure that Team Tamil Nadu will win," Udhayanidhi, DMK candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, told ANI.

Campaign Kick-off and Voter Connect

Launching his campaign in Chennai's Aiyodhya Nagar area by travelling in an auto-rickshaw to connect with voters, Udhayanidhi highlighted his engagement with the constituency over the past five years. "I am very happy. I have been with the people here during COVID, the rains, and every situation. A lot of development work has been undertaken, and I hope they will continue to support me," he said.

Addressing party workers, the Deputy CM also spoke about his visits to Coimbatore during the pandemic, recalling his time at ESI Hospital and calling the city close to his heart. He praised DMK leaders, including Senthil Balaji, and urged support for alliance candidates across constituencies.

Attacks on AIADMK and BJP-led Centre

Taking a jibe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi challenged him to list achievements during his tenure. "Anything EPS can list and say what he has done during their regime. He says the manifesto is copied by me, but its him who copied it has announced in the manifesto," he alleged.

He also criticised the BJP-led Centre for allegedly rejecting metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai while approving projects in smaller cities. "They have insulted Tamil Nadu in many ways by spreading false information. Metro rails for Coimbatore and Madurai were rejected by the centre, the ruling Bjp party. In Agra metro rail is there where the population is only 16 lakhs," Udhayanidhi said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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