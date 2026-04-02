Govt Reviews Fuel Supply With States, Assures Ease In Petroleum Fuels

Secretary (Petroleum) chaired a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Food & Civil Supplies) of all States and Union Territories to review the fuel supply situation across the country, the government said in a release.

"He briefed the states/UTs on steps taken by the Government to ease the supply of essential petroleum fuels and also appreciated respective states/UTs to work alongside the central Government to deal with the evolving situation".

Prioritising LPG Supply and Preventing Irregularities

Secretary (Petroleum) stressed that States/UTs must actively manage and prioritise LPG distribution to ensure uninterrupted supply for domestic consumers and essential sectors.

"States were also advised to maintain strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and the spread of misinformation that could trigger unnecessary panic"

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh were commended for proactive enforcement actions, including raids to curb irregularities.

Other States were urged to further "strengthen monitoring and enforcement and take exemplary action on offenders.

States were also requested to "actively thwart attempts to mislead and spread false rumours with regard to supplies"

Clarifications on Specific Supply Concerns

On reports concerning FTL LPG supplies to migrant workers, States clarified that "there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable.

Targeted Distribution of 5 kg Cylinders

Secretary informed that states may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders, based on local requirements alongwith OMCs.

LPG for Autos

On LPG for autos, it was clarified that "efforts are ongoing to meet this demand, and autos that can run both on LPG and petrol should be encouraged to use the later".

Secretary (Petroleum) appreciated the cooperation of all States and UTs and called for continued close monitoring to ensure supply stability and maintain public confidence. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)