TMC Accuses BJP Of Using Electoral Rolls To 'Control' West Bengal

TMC Slams BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to take control over West Bengal using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference here, the TMC leader said that the BJP and the Election Commission are working in cahoots in the process of SIR, criticising them for allegedly removing genuine voters from the electoral rolls.

Accusing the BJP of spreading unrest, he said that TMC will fight for the entire Bengal, legally. "On the name of SIR, the BJP, the Election Commission, whatever it is doing, the Supreme Court is giving the right directions. It is now completely clear that the BJP wants to take full control by keeping the Election Commission in front. This is not just a fight of TMC, this is a fight of the entire Bengal for those whose names they are deleting. Now, whatever unrest is happening, it is sponsored by the BJP. They are deliberately doing this. The BJP is spreading unrest. We are also fighting, but we are fighting legally," Ghosh said.

CM Alleges Plot to Impose President's Rule

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of conspiring to get the upcoming polls cancelled and impose President's rule in the state. Addressing a poll rally in Sagardighi, CM Banerjee claimed that the BJP was behind the incident in Malda where seven judicial officers were taken hostage by villagers on Wednesday. "Administration is not under my control right now. Law and order (situation) is being controlled by the ECI. They work as per the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG, SPs, DMs, ADMs, BDOs, ICs and several other state officials have been changed," she said.

She further alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully". "You (BJP) have tried to provoke people in many ways. The plan is to cancel the elections. If that happens, nobody will have the right to vote. They will capture Bengal forcefully. ECI has snatched away my powers and has imposed a 'super President's Rule' with the help of the Home Minister and the Governor," Banerjee said.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

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