Raghav Chadha No Longer AAP's Deputy Leader, Raja Warring Speculates Exit

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said that the removal of AAP's Raghav Chadha as AAP's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha has made it clear that the latter is separate from the party. "It is now clear that Raghav Chadha is separate from the Aam Aadmi Party. People realised this long ago, when he went to London while Kejriwal was arrested. Public perception now is that Chadha will leave or be removed from the party and join elsewhere," Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said.

Ashok Kumar Mittal Replaces Chadha

Ashok Kumar Mittal replaced AAP MP Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader of the party in the House. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, reacting on party's decision, said, "We have informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about the decision of the party."

Ashok Kumar Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. Mittal was elected to the House in April 2022 and, since then, has been a part of several parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Defence, the Committee on Finance and in February 2026, he was made a member of the India- USA Parliamentary Friendship Group. He was also a part of an all-party delegation, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, which visited Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Raghav Chadha's Parliamentary Contributions

Raghav Chadha has also been an MP since April 2022. He has made headlines on several occasions for raising public issues in Parliament.

Last month, Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the practice of "sarpanch pati" or "panchayat pati," where women elected to reserved Panchayat seats often serve as figureheads while real power is exercised by their male relatives. He urged the government to ensure that women representatives in local bodies can exercise genuine authority as intended under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

He had also raised the issue of menstrual hygiene in Parliament, stating that it is a matter of health, education and equality, which affects over 35 crore women and girls in India. Chadha said if a girl misses school because there are no sanitary pads, water, and privacy, it is not her personal problem but a collective failure. He added that society has turned a biological fact into a social taboo.

Amid the gig workers' agitation earlier this year, he had spent a day as a delivery partner to understand firsthand the pressure and challenges associated with the job. (ANI)

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