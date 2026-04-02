Keralam Polls: UDF To Win 100+ Seats, Bring Govt Change, Says Cong

UDF Confident of Winning 100 Seats

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Thursday exuded confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Keralam, asserting that the alliance would secure "a minimum of 100 seats" in the upcoming Assembly elections. "There will be a government change... UDF will come back, and we will get a minimum of a hundred seats," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Highlighting the party's focus on youth, he said, "Our new government will encourage the new start-up projects because the youth will get a chance in Keralam also... We will do all the welfare measures for the youth... The BJP has no place in Keralam politics."

Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Earlier today, while addressing a public rally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not "standing up for India" and "bowing down to Israel and America" amid the recent price hike of LPG and other fuels. She said, "LPG and fuel prices are all rising; trade is going to become more difficult under the circumstances. In the middle of all this, what is the policy of our central government under Narendra Modi? He is not fighting for his people. He is not fighting for India. He is not standing up for India. All he is doing is bowing down to America, bowing down to Israel."

UDF candidate and RSP leader Vishnu Mohan praised Priyanka Gandhi's speech in Kollam, while also claiming that the BJP has "no role in Keralam". "The BJP has nothing in Kerala; they have no role in Kerala politics. But the UDF looks at the issues of the people. NDA propaganda is nothing," he said.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)