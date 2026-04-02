Revanth Reddy Slams LDF, NDA Challenges Rivals To Visit Telangana

Reddy Challenges Rivals to Visit Telangana

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched an attack against the LDF and NDA alike for criticising the newly released United Democratic Front (UDF) manifesto in Kerala.

The Chief Minister challenged the political rivals to visit Telangana and study the successful implementation of the six guarantees and personally witness the progress along with the Congress government's track record in good governance, according to a statement.

Further, CM Reddy said that he would personally demonstrate to Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan and his ministers how the guarantees have been implemented in a true spirit if the Kerala CM delegation visits Telangana.

'Dark Era of Vijayan Has Ended'

Releasing the UDF manifesto for the ensuing Kerala Assembly elections in Kochi on Thursday, CM Reddy declared that the 'dark era' of CM Vijayan came to an end and 'Golden era' under the United Democratic Front was about to start soon.

'Modi Brothers' Ruling India and Kerala

CM Reddy also fired potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. Referring to PM Modi and CM Vijayan, the Chief Minister remarked that India and Kerala are currently being ruled by the "Modi Brothers."

Indirectly raising the Sabarimala gold controversy, the CM alleged that even God's own property was lacking protection in the "God's Own Country."

Parallels Drawn with KCR's Rule

The Telangana CM noted that CM VIjayan has been in power in Kerala for the past ten years, much in the same way that KCR ruled Telangana for a decade between 2014 and 2023 end. The Chief minister drew parallels between Vijayan and KCR governments with unbridled corruption,administrative incompetence and despotic rule.

Telangana a 'Role Model' for Guarantees

CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that some political forces expressed doubts regarding the feasibility of implementing the UDF's guarantees in Kerala. He then said that his state, Telangana, "stands as a role model and the definitive answer to such criticism."

Talking about fulfilling the guarantees in Telangana, he said, Telangana state waived farm loans amounting to ₹21,000 crore, benefiting 2.5 million farming families. Under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, the government was providing financial assistance of ₹12,000 per acre to the farmers, totaling an annual outlay of ₹18,000 crore every year.

Kerala Assembly Election Details

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)